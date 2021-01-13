Configuration Management Market Statistics, Size, Share, Future Trend, Global Demand and Current Scenario by Forecast to 2025 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The adoption of configuration management is specifically increasing in industries such as IT & telecommunication, military & defense, retail, and manufacturing Also, with the entry of various configuration management tools/solution providers in the market, end users have various vendors to choose from before selecting a suitable vendor, which, in turn, is creating competition in the market. Also, with the introduction of more comprehensive tools, the popularity of configuration management software is increasing. All these developments in the market are expected to drive the market forward.

FOR MORE DETAILS-https://teletype.in/@ehtesham/Y19eK-_In

Global Configuration Management Market is expected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2019–2025. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the coming years.

ALSO READ-https://www.techsite.io/p/1888044

With the ever-increasing demand for comprehensive business operation, improved security, and efficient utilization of available resources, the need for configuration management tools and software is increasing. Configuration management is an interrelated set of processes and tools that help enterprises to effectively carry out IT-related business decisions. The tools available in the market for configuration management helps software developers/IT personnel to manage changes, keep track of software as well as hardware updates, manage source codes, as well as track any defect during the entire process of development. Configuration management tools are beneficial for organizations as these help in reducing redundant work and minimizing configuration-related challenges, thereby effectively managing changes. Over the past few years, software development and information technology operations (DevOps) have shifted from manual management of IT tasks such as deploying applications and managing and maintaining the IT infrastructure to automation, thereby increasing the demand for configuration management tools and software. Also, the growing preference for configuration management tools around the globe is also a significant factor propelling market growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global configuration management has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The key driving factors for the growth of the configuration management market in the region include the growing demand for such solutions among enterprises operating in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For the purpose of analysis, Asia-Pacific has been categorized as China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This growth can be attributed to the digital transformation and adoption of new technology. Increasing demand for reducing system complexity is one of the key reasons driving the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The Global Configuration Management Market has been segmented on the basis of Component, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region.

Based on component, the configuration management market has been segmented into solution and services. The solution segment includes tools or software used for managing, organizing, and controlling assets in the entire development lifecycle. The services segment includes managed and professional services offered by solution providers. These professional services include training & consulting and support & maintenance services. In 2018, the solution segment accounted for the larger share in the overall market. Configuration tools are being used by developers and other IT personnel to manage changes. With the continuous demand for such tools in verticals, including IT & telecommunication, military & defense, retail, and BFSI, the market share for the solution segment is larger.

Based on enterprise size, the configuration management market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium enterprises in manufacturing and retail are expected to demand such tools and services in the coming years due to rapid innovation and new technology development in these verticals. Due to this, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to register the higher CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on end user, the configuration management market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail & consumer goods, transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, defense & military, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment held the largest share in the year 2018 due to continuous innovation and deployment of advanced technologies in the industry.

Key Players

The Key Players of the Global Configuration Management Market are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Service Inc., Red Hat Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, HP Development Company LP, BMC software Inc., Oracle, Puppet Labs, Chef Software Inc., Atlassian, Micro Focus, Alibaba Cloud, CloudBees, Inc., and SaltStack.

https://thedailychronicle.in/