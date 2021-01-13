Content Intelligence Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Key Players | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The Global Content Intelligence Market was valued at USD 280.8 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 2,653.2 Million by 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of enterprise content management (ECM) systems, automated content-centric processes, and analytical solutions to identify the target audience and increase the conversion rate.

Segmentation:

The Global Content Intelligence Market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region.

By component, the global content intelligence market has been divided into solution and services. Furthermore, by service, the content intelligence market has been bifurcated into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been categorized into content engineering services, content strategy services, and other support services. The solution segment accounted the larger market share in 2018 whereas the services segment is anticipated to exhibit the higher CAGR over the next few years.

By deployment mode, the market has been segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. The cloud segment is presumed to be the largest segment in the market, whereas, the hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the market has been bifurcated into small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment accounted for the larger segment in 2018 whereas the small- and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the review period.

Based on end user, the global content intelligence market has been categorized into BFSI, education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, and others. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, whereas, the media and entertainment segment is presumed to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global content intelligence market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the content intelligence market; this growth can be attributed to the presence of tier I vendors and early adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence for content marketing. Additionally, the US is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing adoption of content marketing intelligence solutions by the BFSI and healthcare sectors.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global content intelligence market in terms of market size. The European market has been divided into the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Germany accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the European market; growth here can be attributed to increasing demand for content analytics solution from retail and manufacturing companies. Whereas, the UK is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth of the European market is due to the rapid digital transformation among the retail sector to enhance the customer experience.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2019 to 2025. The regional market has been classified as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the market due to the adoption of AI in various verticals. Additionally, the rising number of startups driven by AI-based content solutions is one of factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Lack of expertise and awareness of artificial intelligence content marketing solution has resulted in gradual growth in the Middle East and Africa and South America region.

Key Players

MRFR identifies some of the key players in the content intelligence market including Smartlogic (US), Knotch (US), OneSpot (US), TrackMaven, Inc. (US), Atomic Reach (Canada), M-Files (Finland), Content Insights (US), Conductor (US), Vennli (US), Abbyy (Russia), Curata, Inc (US), BuzzSumo (UK), Concured (UK), OpenText (Canada), Socialbakers (Prague), Adobe (US), Persado (US), Ceralytics (US), Idio Ltd (UK), and. Acrolinx GmbH, (Germany).

