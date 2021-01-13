How to Watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live free streamings online | NBA Live Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Game Prediction, One of last season’s surprise rookies meets this year’s top pick for the first time when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, winning 121-114. No one put up better numbers for Memphis than C Jonas Valanciunas, who really brought his A game. He had 30 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota greeted the new year with a 118-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Minnesota’s C Gorgui Dieng was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 15-22 and the Timberwolves to 14-21. We’ll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports – North

Fox Sports – North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.

Dec 01, 2019 – Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107

Nov 06, 2019 – Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121

Mar 23, 2019 – Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99

Feb 05, 2019 – Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106

Jan 30, 2019 – Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97

Nov 18, 2018 – Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87

Apr 09, 2018 – Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94

Mar 26, 2018 – Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93

Dec 04, 2017 – Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92

Feb 04, 2017 – Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99

Nov 19, 2016 – Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71

Nov 01, 2016 – Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80

Oct 26, 2016 – Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98

Mar 16, 2016 – Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108

Feb 19, 2016 – Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104

Jan 23, 2016 – Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101

Nov 15, 2015 – Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106

