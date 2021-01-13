Communication Interface Market Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2026 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

Rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and increasing demand for enhanced network connectivity are the factors driving the growth of the global communications interface market. Industry 4.0, a smart technology standard, has witnessed wide adoption in the manufacturing/production and related industries to boost the efficiency of operations. The adoption of industry 4.0 requires intelligent networking devices to communicate with each other.

Key Players

MRFR has considered Omron (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments (US), ABB (Switzerland), PR Electronics (Denmark), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Gauging Systems (US), Rockwell Automation (US), ProSoft Technology (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Lenze (Germany), API Nanotronics (US), Qualcomm (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands) as some of the key players in the global communications interface market.

Segmentation:

Global Communications Interface Market has been segmented based on Component, Number of Ports, Mode of Communication, Application, and Region.

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware modules and services. The services segment has been bifurcated into implementation and support and training.

By number of ports, the market has been segmented into 1-Port and 2-Port.

By mode of communication, the market has been bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wired segment has been further divided into Ethernet, USB, RS-232/RS-485, and others, whereas the wireless segment has been further divided into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, and others.

By application, the market has been segmented into industrial networking, battery monitoring systems, remote sensors communications, railway signaling systems, machine to machine communication, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global communications interface market has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the rest of South America).

North America is currently dominating the global communications interface market. The US is expected to have the largest market share in the communications interface market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico. The region has the presence of the majority of key players making the market highly competitive. These key players are focused on developing networking modules for enabling seamless network connectivity, which offers them a competitive advantage in the market. Also, the region has witnessed an increase in demand for wireless communications, thereby boosting the demand for communications interface modules. Europe holds the second position and accounts for a considerable share of the global communications interface market. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 across the manufacturing sector in the region is driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global communications interface market. The region is one of the largest manufacturing hubs for networking and other related hardware devices, which drives the growth of the communications interface market in the region. Furthermore, initiatives by various governments in the region support digitalization, propelling the demand for communications interface modules, which is spurring the market growth in the region. Also, the increasing adoption of IoT and M2M communications across various industry verticals in the region is driving the growth of the communications interface market.

The Middle East & Africa and South America markets are expected to grow at a steady pace. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0, and M2M and IoT communication technologies, and the demand for seamless wireless network connectivity in the region are the key factors that are expected to drive the demand for communications interface modules in the region.

