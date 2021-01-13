How to Watch Nets vs Knicks Live free streamings online | NBA Live Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Score and Analysis, Nets vs Knicks live stream: The Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks regular-season game can be streamed from multiple platforms via streaming services.

The New York Knicks will be facing the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, 7:30 PM (Thursday, 6:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The Nets – currently without Kyrie Irving – will look to extend their winning streak to two. The Knicks, on the other hand, are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Nets vs Knicks live stream: How to watch Nets vs Knicks game live?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Nets vs Knicks TV Channel (USA) – YES Network and ESPN

Nets vs Knicks team news

Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton – Out, right knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for season, ACL

Kyrie Irving, Out, personal

Tyler Johnson – Out, NBA’s health and safety protocols

New York Knicks

Taj Gibson – Day to day, not with team

Obi Toppin – Out, calf

Reggie Bullock – Day to day, hip

Alec Burks – Out, ankle

Frank Ntilikina – Out, right knee

The Nets, without Kyrie Irving, have won one game till now. After losing two games, the team bagged a 122-116 victory against the Denver Nuggets. Durant – the centrepiece of the franchise’s championship dreams – pulled the team out from a 18-point deficit, scoring 34 points in the process.

