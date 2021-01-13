School Management System Market Research Report Countries, Growth Rate, Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2023 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global School Management System Market was valued USD 8.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.7 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.7% during 2019–2025. Factors driving the growth of the market include rising government initiatives in the education sector, rise in adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions, and an increase in need for video-based applications by academic institutions. On the other hand, limited availability for the customization and financial constraints are hindering the growth of the school management system market during the forecast period.

FOR MORE DETAILS-http://crweworld.com/india/maharashtra/pune/localnews/press-releases/1838597/school-management-system-market-2019-share-size-industry-growth-analysis-gross-margin-emerging-technology-segmentation-sales-revenue-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-effects-of-covid-19

Segmentation:

The global school management system market has been segmented based on component, deployment model, application, end-user, and region.

ALSO READ-https://www.tradove.com/blog/School-Management-System-Market-Research-Report-Countries-Growth-Rate-Latest-Trends-Future-Technologies-Forecast-to-2023-Effects-of-COVID19.html

By component, the global school management system market has been bifurcated into solutions and services. Furthermore, based on services, the school management system market has been subdivided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been categorized into consulting and implementation services and training and development services. The solution segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. The market growth is attributed to increasing adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions in educational institutions. On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By deployment model, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is presumed to be the higher growth rate in the market owing to the availability of seamless cloud-based solutions that can be easily integrated with various applications such as administrative management and financial management segments. However, the on-premise segment is being still preferred over the cloud solution owing to security concerns.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into an administration management system, academic management system, learning management systems, and financial management systems. Furthermore, the administration management system has been categorized into institute management, student management, staff management, library management, inventory, and transportation management system. Also, the financial management segment has been further categorized into fee management, accounting management, and payroll management. The administration segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 owing to the increasing need for automated business procedures in academic institutions. Whereas, the learning management system segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Based on end-user, the global school management system market has been categorized into schools, universities, community colleges, and others. The university segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the rising adoption of automated student information system. However, the schools’ segment is presumed to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global school management system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market in 2018. The region is driven by the US and Canada owing to the early adoption of cloud-based student information systems and the presence of a number of vendors offering enhanced ERP solutions that include Oracle Corporation, Blackboard Inc and Cornerstone.

Asia-Pacific gained the second spot in the school management system market due to the increasing number of startups offering student management software in the emerging economies that include China and India and surge in adoption of virtual learning solution that enables the universities, schools, and colleges to strengthen their education techniques and excel the students’ performances.

Key Players

The key players in global school management system market are identified by MRFR include McGraw-Hill Education (US), Capita SIMS (UK), Cornerstone (US), Foradian Technologies (India), PowerSchool (US), Skolaro (India), Oracle Corporation (US), Ellucian Company L.P (US), Hobsons (US), Jenzabar, Inc (US), Classter (Greece), Instructure, Inc (US), Schoology (US), Blackboard, Inc (US), and Knewton, Inc. (US).

https://thedailychronicle.in/