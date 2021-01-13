Global And China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2026

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global and China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Scope and Market Size

Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chromatography

Biochip/Biosensors

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pathogens

Toxins

Pesticides

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Accugen Laboratories

Adpen Laboratories

ALS Limited

Asurequality Limited

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Burea Veritas SA

Campden BRI

Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.

Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory

Genevac Ltd.

Genon Laboratories Ltd.

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH

ILS Limited

Intertek Group Plc

MVTL Laboratories Inc.

Romer Labs Inc.

SGS SA

Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd

Silliker Inc.

Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd

Vanhuard Sciences

