Data Classification Market Global Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Data Classification Market Research, By Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Verticals – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The process of sorting, organizing and managing the different data sets on the basis of file properties, structures, and demographics for effective and efficient use in enterprises is termed as data classification. Data classification solutions make it easy for any system to easily categorize, find and retrieve data. The vendors providing data classification solutions provide an intetgrated solution rather than standalone solution such as data security, and data loss prevention solution integrated with other data analysis, or data processing solutions

Key Players

The key players in the data classification market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Amazon Web Services (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), Symantec Corporation (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Covata Ltd (Australia), Boldon James Ltd (UK), Varonis Systems Inc (US), and Innovative Routines International Inc (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the data classification market. These include Innovative Routines International Inc (US), Informatica (US), DataGuise Inc (US), Spirion LLC (US), Digital Guardian (US), Titus (Canada), Netwrix Corporation (US), PKWARE (US), GTB Technologies (US), Forcepoint (US), Sienna Group (US), MinerEye (Israel), SoftWorks AI (US), Expert TechSource (India), Clearswift (UK), Seclore (US), and Janusnet (Australia). and others.

Regional Analysis

The market for data classification is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data classification market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). The market is dominated by North America owing to major developments by key players in the data classification market. Nearly 70% of the data classification companies have their presence in the US. On the other hand, Europe closely follows North America and is estimated to be the second largest region by revenue by 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest fastest growing region with highest CAGR during the forecast period since due to growth in the semiconductor industry, and digital infrastructure. The BFSI and IT sector in Asia-Pacific is growing at a rapid pace and countries such as India, and Japan are expected to be among the top IT regions by 2025.

