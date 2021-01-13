Production Information Management (PIM) Market 2021 Global Segments, Business Trends, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Industry Profit Growth and Regional Study

Production Information Management (PIM) Market Report – Information by Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large Enterprise) Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global production information management market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Organizations are widely considering cloud-based deployments for implementing the central repository for their product data due to the increasing complexity associated with maintaining and managing it.

The global production information management market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the production information management market in the North American region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The U.S. is anticipated to drive the growth of the production information management market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players, such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), Riversand Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5965

In the global production information management market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rising adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector, particularly in the emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea is boosting the market growth in the region.

The global production information management market is projected to reach USD 21 billion at a CAGR of over 25% by the end of the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Production information management Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

Production Information Management Market Segmentation:

The global production information management market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size and end-user. The component segment is further bifurcated into software and service. The software segment consists of single domain and multi-domain. The service segment comprises consulting and system integration, training and support and maintenance. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise. The organization size segment consists of small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The vertical segment consists of BFSI, government, retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others.

Some of the prominent players in the global production information management market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), Stibo Systems (Denmark), Riversand Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Pimcore (Austria) are among others.

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/virtual-router-market-2021-company-profiles-covid—19-outbreak-industry-segments-global-trends-landscape-and-demand-2021-01-06

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/application-server-market-business-trends-covid—19-outbreak-historical-analysis-future-scope-industry-profit-growth-and-global-segments-2021-01-07?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts&tesla=y

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/