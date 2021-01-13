Data Centre Service Market 2021 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2022

Data Centre Service Market, By Service Type (Support, Consulting, Training, Financial, Application, Out-Sourcing), By Organization (SMBs, Large Enterprise, Cloud Providers), By Data Centre Type (Captive, Outsourced), By End-User (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Transportation, Government) – Forecast 2022

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global data centre service market is estimated to value USD 82 Billion, with a CAGR of 13% during the review period from 2016 to 2022. The increasing investment in data centres at a global level will encourage the global data centre market in the forthcoming period. The datacentre provides various benefits like reliability, scalability, redundancy, cost benefits, etc. Besides, the increased demand for quality management in infrastructure amalgamated with developed technological advancement is likely to drive the data service market 2020. Moreover, the advent of cloud technology in data centres is a significant driver that intensifies the demand for data centre systems and technology. There has been a rise in the number of people that were connected through cloud servers due to the higher data security and storage function. These factors have played a major role in propelling the market at a global level. However, market growth is likely to get hindered due to a lack of expertise.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2497

Market Segmentation

The global data centre service market can be segregated on the basis of data service type, centre type, organization, end-user, and region.

On the basis of data centre type, the global data centre service market can be classified into outsourced and captive.

Based on end-user, the global data centre service market can be classified into defense, manufacturing, education, BFSI, IT/ITES, retail, healthcare, government, transportation, and others.

On the basis of the organization, the global data centre service market can be segregated into cloud providers, SMBs, and large enterprises.

Based on service type, the global data centre service market can be classified into application services, support services, financial services, consulting services, financial services, consulting services, training services, out servicing services.

On the basis of geography, the global data centre service market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global data centre service market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). As per the analysis, North America is estimated to lead the global market during the review period. Owing to the rising adoption of associated services and technological development, the market has propelled significantly. On the other side, the APAC region is estimated to expand significantly during the review period. Due to the presence of the fastest growing economies like India and China, the region is likely to expand considerably. The European region is likely to grow significantly during the review period due to the presence of developed nations like the UK, Germany. The region tends to adopt the latest technologies at a quick pace, which advances the region in terms of market expansion. The RoW is estimated to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global data centre market are IBM (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Vertiv Co(U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), NTT Communications(Japan), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Industry News

Microsoft to invest USD 1 billion in Poland for new data centre region to offer cloud services to business and government institutions among other sectors. Microsoft signed an agreement with the Poland based cloud provider, Chmura Krajowa, to offer cloud service across the country and parts of Central Europe.

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/file-sharing-software-fss-market-2021-global-leading-growth-drivers-covid—19-outbreak-emerging-audience-segments-industry-sales-profits-and-regional-analysis-2021-01-06

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/voice-assistant-market-global-opportunities-sales-revenue-emerging-technologies-covid—19-outbreak-competitive-landscape-top-key-players-analysis-and-business-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-06?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts&tesla=y

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-centre-service-market-2497

https://thedailychronicle.in/