Public Safety Analytics Market |COVID-19 Impact, Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players, and Forecast till 2023

Global Public Safety Analytics Market, By Component (Solution, Services), Analytics Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Descriptive), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (Pattern Recognition), Vertical (Law Enforcement) – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The main function of public safety is to protect all elements of society by improving decision making process of public safety agencies, providing them with useful insights from the collected data. These elements include economy, critical infrastructure as well as citizens. Public safety analytics include the collection of data from various public safety departments including police, transport departments, emergency services, and community safety groups. The recent trends in public safety analytics include the use of stream analytics and machine learning to decipher predictive patterns. Stream analytics uses real-time data tracking for viewing the location of any public safety unit real time. It also uses real-time information scraped from social media and other related channels to identify major attacks and thefts. Nowadays, the data collected from various internet-based sources such as social media sites, also help public safety agencies to extract a large amount of data and convert it into useful analytics using various analytic techniques such as prescriptive, descriptive, and predictive analytics.

Key players

The public safety analytics market includes vendor which provides security evaluation services across the globe. The companies include Hexagon (Sweden), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), NEC (Japan), Nice Systems (Israel), Esri (US), SAS (US), IBM (US), Splunk (US), Verint Systems (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Haystax (US) and among others.

Regional analysis

The global market for public safety analytics market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of public safety analytics market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the market of public safety analytics as this region focuses on advanced security technology using various devices such as computers, digital evidence management systems, and body cameras. Moreover, the use of FirstNet in the US is driving the digital transformation in the public safety analytics, providing digital communication services is also expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period since the emerging economies such as India and China have strong investment plans for security and development of the cities. Furthermore, these countries are less benefited from the legacy public safety equipment which is advantageous for them to develop and improve affordable public analytics solutions which contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Europe is expected to show moderate growth in public safety analytics market. The driving factor in this region is the increased cooperation of national forces inside the Schengen area. This enable the citizens to move freely across countries mentioned under the Schengen area resulting in the growing demand for public safety analytics solutions in these regions.

