User and Entity Behaviour Analytics Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

Global User and Entity Behaviour Analytics Market Research Report, by Type (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Retail, Others) – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

User and entity Behaviour analytics (UEBA) is a comprehensive approach deployed by organizations to enhance IT security process. UEBA tracks users and entities within the organization eco-system and detect anomalies in user Behaviour that may compromise the entire system. UEBA uses machine learning, algorithms, and statistical analyses to detect Behaviour variations and thereby identify potential threats (insider threats, compromised accounts, breach of protected data), financial fraud and targeted attacks immediately.

User and Entity Behaviour Analytics market is expected to grow from USD 145.37 million in 2017 to USD 1,178.19 million by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.73% during the forecast period.

Key players

The prominent players in the user and entity Behaviour analytics market are major vendors such as Splunk Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Varonis Systems, Inc. (US), Exabeam, Inc. (US), Observe IT (Israel), Niara Inc. (US), Sqrrl Data, Inc. (US), Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Rapid7 (US). The other key innovators in the market are Securonix (US), Bay Dynamics (US), Gurucul (US), and Dtex Systems (US).

Regional Analysis

The global market for user and entity Behaviour analytics is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of user and entity Behaviour analytics market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the increasing usage of mobile and web applications in the region that has subsequently increased the need for security solutions that are capable to identify threats to data.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the user and entity Behaviour analytics market during the forecast period. This region is witnessing growing usage of user and entity Behaviour analytics solutions across varied industries.

However, poor IT infrastructure in Africa and lack of awareness among organizations about benefits of user and Behaviour analytics solutions in the Middle East result in a comparitviely lower CAGR during the forecast period.

