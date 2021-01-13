Virtual Router Market |COVID-19 Impact, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis Forecast till 2023

Global Virtual Router Market Research Report, By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (Custom, Predefined), By End- Users (Service Providers, Enterprises), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Virtual routers provide virtual edge routing, enhancing network agility and facilitating efficient scale-out. Virtual routers are utilized by network service providers primarily in data centers, network edge, and customer premise equipment (CPE). Virtual routers offered by Juniper Networks are used to provide edge services such as IP/multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private network services. These routers can also be deployed as Broadband Network Gateways (BNGs) and Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) network servers. Virtual routers running on Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows Server 2008 R2 allows the users to wirelessly share internet connection such as WiFi, LAN, cable modem, dial-up, and cellular with any WiFi device such as laptop, smarphone, notebook, and wireless printer. Brocade Communications Systems Inc., an American technology company and a subsidary of Broadcom Inc., offers Vyatta vRouter for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud. The Vyatta vRouter is a secure virtual router that allows AWS GovCloud to connect with another public or private cloud. The vRouter also has advanced user-controlled functionalities and can extend the VPN tunnels provided by AWS.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6711

Key Players

The prominent players in the virtual router are IBM Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Ericsson Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks Inc. (US), netElastic Systems Inc. (US), Brocade Communications Systems (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Arista Networks Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Carbyne (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Ross Video (Canada), Inventum (India), DriveNets (Israel), 128 Technology Inc. (US), TRENDnet Inc. (US), Belkin International Inc. (US), TIME dotCom Berhad (Malaysia), ACCESS (Japan), Allied Telesis Inc. (Japan), Connectify Inc. (US), and 6WIND S.A. (France).

Regional Analysis

The global market for virtual router is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of virtual router market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these, North America is the highest revenue generator in the virtual router market due to increasing adoption of virtual routers in various industries such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and government entities. The presence of key market players in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico also drive the market growth in this region. The market also leverages growth from various cloud service providers in North America adopting virtual routers to enhance their routing and networking capabilities. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the virtual router market due to growing penetration of virtual routers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore. Carriers and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific regions are embracing virtual routing options as network function virtualization becomes a norm in this region. Increasing adoption of virtual routers in the European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy is triggering the market growth in the European region.

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/software-defined-everything-market-global-leading-growth-drivers-covid—19-outbreak-emerging-audience-segments-industry-sales-profits-and-regional-analysis-2021-01-04?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/managed-services-market-2021-company-profiles-segments-landscape-industry-growth-and-global-trends-by-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-05

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/