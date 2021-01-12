Global Jams and Preserves Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Summary

Both the preserves and jams are made from fresh fruits. To create jam, fruits are combined with pectin and sugar. Talking about pectin, it is an indigestible carbohydrate that can be found in different fruits. Jams contain fruit in pulp form, or they can be in crushed form. But preserves come in chunks. Jams are used in producing different types of foods. These products are widely used in the home, restaurants as well as food manufacturing industry. So, the demand for Jams and Preserves is increasing rapidly.

As the urbanization is rising, the demand for readymade food products has gone up. This has positively influenced the growth of the global preserve and jam market. Well, raw material’s high cost and different government policies on processed food are hampering the market growth. However, the top companies are now launching natural products which are getting popular among the users. Besides, natural products also offer different health benefits. All these will propel the growth even if there are some obstacles in the market.

As per the report, the value of the entire Jams and Preserves market in the year 2018 was USD 8.46 billion. However, looking at the increasing demand for these products, experts have forecasted that the value will reach $ 9.9 billion by the end of 2023. Besides, the market will grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate, i.e., 3.2 percent. One of the primary factors which will drive the market growth is increasing the income level of people in different regions.

Global Market Segmentation

The Global Jams and Preserves market are segmented based on type, application, or end-users and regions. On the basis of type, it is split into Strawberry Flavor, Grape Flavor, Blackberry Flavor, Raspberry Flavor, Apricot Flavor, and Other Flavor. It is expected that the blackberry flavour segment will enjoy maximum market share during the forecast period. Now, based on the end-users or application, it is divided into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Wholesale, Grocery Stores, and Others (Online, etc.). The expected application segment which will witness a massive growth is supermarket and hypermarkets as people can easily find different types of preserves and jams at such places. However, it is expected that the online market segment can also enjoy faster growth.

Geographical Segmentation of the Market

Different regions and countries can split the Global Jams and Preserves Market. Some of the major countries and regions which included in this report are North America, United States, Mexico, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Asia-Pacific, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Europe, Philippines, Vietnam, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, South Africa and more. In terms of regions, Europe is expected to lead the world market and is estimated to reach USD 4 billion by the end of 2020. The reason is the usage of jams, and different preserves are quite more as it is a traditional item for the European.

Latest Market News

Recently, Bonne Maman has launched a new seasonal collection range of jam made of seasonal fruits. People can try out the new strawberry and verbena jam, and strawberry and lychee jam. All the seasonal collection jams will offer fruity, soft, and aromatic seasonal favors. The company is now working on some new flavored Jams and Preserves, which will be launched soon in the market.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Jams and Preserves Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Jams and Preserves market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

