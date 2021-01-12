Global Hydraulic Tools Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Summary

Actuant

Atlas Copco

SPX Flow

Kudos Mechanical

Greenlee

Lukas Hydraulik

HTL Group

Shinn Fu

Hi-Force

Cembre

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Yindu Hydraulic Tools

Juli Tool

Primo

Powerram

Daejin

Tai Cheng Hydraulic

Racine

Hydraulics is a part of applied science and engineering which deals with the mechanical characteristics of the fluids. In general, hydraulics is pneumatics’ liquid version. Hydraulics Tools are used for power generation, to control and transmit the power by using pressurized liquids. It can be used in different engineering modules, for example, dam design, pumps, pipe flow, fluidics, and fluid control circuity, turbines, hydropower, river channel behavior ,and more. The system includes five major components that help in carrying out the task effectively.

The global market of these tools is growing rapidly. Some factors like increasing construction activities in different regions, increasing awareness toward automation, and technological improvement in various industries have propelled the growth of this market. Furthermore, spiralling growth of industries, like the oil & gas industry, manufacturing industry, and more, have motivated the manufacturers to use Hydraulics Tools, which in turn boosted the market growth. Even though some factors are affecting the market growth, in the coming years, the market will grow impressively.

Some factors, like high costs of manufacturing and maintenance, frequent maintenance of the tools is affecting the growth of the global market. However, continuous innovations and implementation of advanced technologies in hydraulic technology offer a lucrative opportunity for the leading market players. In the year 2017, the total market value was USD 1380 million. However, experts have anticipated that it will reach $ 2060 million by the end of 2023. The Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period will be 6.9 percent.

Global Market Segmentation

The global Hydraulics Tools market is segmented based on type, application, or end-users and regions. On the basis of type, it is split into Hydraulic Cylinder & Jack, Tightening and Loosening Tools, Cutting Tools, Separating Tools. The report indicates a hydraulic cylinder & jack will contribute maximum revenue during the forecast period. Based on the end-users, it is segmented into Industrial Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Petrochemical, Electric Utility, Railway. Experts have anticipated that among all the end-user’s segment, the industrial manufacturing segment will witness the highest revenue during the forecast period. It accounts for more than 50 to 60 percent of total consumption.

Geographical market segmentation

Talking about the geographical segmentation of the global Hydraulics tool market, it is segmented into different regions. The major regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also includes information about different country’s markets. The important countries are the US, Mexico, Japan, China, India, Canada, the UK, Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and more. In the year 2017, the global market was dominated by the North America region. But now it is anticipated that during the forecast period the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the market with an impressive compound annual growth rate.

Latest Market News

Atlas Copco is now developing effective solutions that are smaller, energy-efficient, and silent. The company stated that the new solutions or tools could help in minimizing global CO2 level. Besides, the new devices provide alternatives to fossil fuels. Very soon, the company will introduce its new electric-powered compressor, which can effectively meet the demands of different sites.

