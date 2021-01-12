Global P2P Payment Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2026

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global P2P Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

P2P Payment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P2P Payment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent.

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFC/Smartcard

SMS

Mobile Apps

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

