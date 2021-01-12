Global P2P Payment Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2026

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global P2P Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.
P2P Payment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P2P Payment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Also Read : https://www.openpr.com/news/2140592/p2p-payment-market-2020-global-trends-share-growth-analysis
The key players covered in this study
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent.
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange.
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Also Read : http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/bicyclesharing-system-global-market-2019-industry-analysis-growth-trends-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024_404342.html
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC/Smartcard
SMS
Mobile Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wave-and-tidal-energy-market-2020-size-share-demand-trends-growth-and-2026-forecasts-2021-01-04
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
For More Details: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5669275-global-p2p-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)