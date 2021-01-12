Global Angina Market Updates, News And Data 2019-2026

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Angina Market – 2019-2026” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Angina Market Overview

Angina can be described as a type of chest pain which is caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. Angina is considered a symptom of coronary artery disease. Angina, which may also be called angina pectoris, often described as squeezing, pressure, heaviness, tightness or pain in your chest.

Angina is not a disease but symptom of heart problems like coronary heart disease or coronary micro vascular disease (MVD). Fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, and sweating are some of the common symptoms of angina.

According to American Heart Association (AHA), today approximately 58% of patients suffering from coronary artery disease experience from angina pectoris. Prevalence of angina increases with increase age of women or men.

As of 2010 survey in 2010 the estimated cost of direct and indirect treatment for angina was USD 177 Billion. Prevalence of angina rises from 0.1 to 1% in females at the age of 65 to 74 and 2.0 to 5.0% in males at the age of 45 to 54.

In 2016 AHA reported that the prevalence of angina in West Virginia was estimated to be around 6.2% and around 2.3% in Hawaii. Moreover, the growing geriatric and obese populations followed by the increasing prevalence of coronary heart diseases provide favorable backgrounds for market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of people who age 65 or more is projected to increase from 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050.

The global Angina Market size was worth ~$ XX billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach ~$ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Angina Market Dynamics

The dynamics of Angina Market is anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the growing awareness about available therapy options, the upcoming pipeline of potential pipeline candidates, and surge in the economies along with rising per capita healthcare spending along with personalized medicine.

Several new investigational drugs are being tested for the treatment of chronic angina and reducing the side effects of currently marketed drugs. Very few research activities are being conducted specifically to treat angina pectoris. Along with this, non-adherence to cardiovascular medications is also been observed greatly among patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. In 2016, according to a study published in the Annals of Translational Medicine Journal approximately 15.5 million people who aged 20 years or more within the U.S. suffered from the coronary heart disease.

Angina Market Segment Analysis

Based on angina market has been segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic classes, end user and geography.

Based on type, global angina market is segmented as below:

Stable Angina

Unstable Angina

Stable angina is caused by physical exertion, such as, stair climbing, running, exercise, etc. It may also be caused due to emotional stress, cold temperature, smoking, etc.

Unstable angina is caused by fat deposition in the inner walls of the arteries, which narrows down the size of the arteries size, reducing blood flow to the heart muscles. Unstable angina mat also be caused by the formation of blood clots that can fully or partially block blood vessels. The unstable angina segment is estimated to account for prominent share of the angina pectoris therapeutics and grow rapidly.

Based on therapeutic classes, global angina market is segmented as below:

Beta blockers

Nitrates

Calcium channel blockers

Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors

Anti-Platelets

Others

Beta blockers act by blocking the effect of adrenaline on the heart by providing benefits such as Slowing of the heart rate and reducing the force of heart muscle contraction. In patients with stable angina caused by CAD, beta blockers are considered first-line therapy.

Based on end user, global angina market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Angina Market Geographical Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the angina pectoris treatment market during the projected period owing to the emerging guidelines involved in diagnosis and management of Patients with Stable Ischemic Heart Disease and new product launches.

In Europe, factors such as availability of funds for research, growing number of obese and patient population, followed by the presence of developed economies such as France, Italy, and Germany within the region provide favorable backgrounds for regional market growth. According to the Eurostat in 2016, it was estimated that more than half of the adult population (51.6%) within the European Union was over-weight.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global angina market owing to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and a developing healthcare sector. China offers strong opportunity for market expansion due to removal of price caps on all medicine categories, the ongoing Healthy China 2020 healthcare reform, and supportive 12th Five-Year Plan measures which target biotechnology as key development sector.

Furthermore, presence of a large target population and strong unmet clinical needs are some of the factors that are expected to propel the growth of this region.

Angina Market Competitive Landscape

The competition section of the report features profiles of key players operating in the Angina market based on their market shares, differential strategies, product offerings, marketing approach, and company dashboard. Examples of some of the key players featured in this report include Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc and among others.

Mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and partnerships are the some of the key strategies being adopted by the manufactures of to gain maximum share in the angina market. Manufacturers are also planning to invest in new facilities to increase productivity.

Some key developments in the market are:

In Aug 2018 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched Kapspargo Sprinkle (metoprolol succinate) extended-release capsules in the US, for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension, angina pectoris and heart failure.

In Nov 2017 Navamedic ASA entered into long term collaboration for distribution of GoNitro, powder formulation for acute relief from an attack or prophylaxis of angina pectoris in the Nordic region.

