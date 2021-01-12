Fluorochemicals Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Fluorochemicals Industry

Description

The Global Fluorochemicals Market

The Global Fluorochemicals Market accounted for $18.90 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $27.59 billion by 2022 while growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing number of nuclear families and manufacturing & automotive sectors had created demand for refrigeration techniques and HVAC systems, which in turn had given rise to the need of fluorochemicals. Due to the presence of fewer competitors in fluorochemicals market there are lots of opportunities involved. However, factors such as growth in aluminium industry as a substitute product had created a threat to the global market.

Fluoropolymers segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of in electronics, construction and automotive industries on account of providing high tensile strength and electrical insulation. Moreover Asia Pacific region is accounted for the fastest growing market due to the need for more refrigerators & HVAC installations in the developing countries.

Some of the major players of the fluorochemicals market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Chemtura AgroSolutions, DOW chemical Company, DuPont, Germains Seed Technology, Monsanto Company, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Plant Health Care, Precision Laboratories LLC, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Syngenta International AG and Valent USA Corporation.

Products Covered:

• Fluorosurfactants

• Fluoropolymers

• Fluorocarbons

o Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)

o Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

o Other Fluorocarbons

• Fluororepellants

• Inorganic fluorides

Applications Covered:

• Air-conditioning

• Aluminum Production

• Blowing Agents

• Firefighting

• Refrigeration

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

