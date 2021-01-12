Global Disinfectants Market Analysis 2021 Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Disinfectants Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Disinfectants Market is expected to reach around $6.2 billion by 2022. Increasing concerns over the stretch of infectious diseases and increased focus on hygiene are the drivers of the disinfectants market. Increasing demand from healthcare and food industries will continue to drive the market. Aerosol and liquid products are the common disinfectants used in hospitals, although growing number of healthcare facilities are implementing ultraviolet disinfection systems as further measure.

North America dominates the global market for disinfectants and is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The growth rate in Asia Pacific region is high owing to its growing population as well as standard of living. The increasing demand from developing markets in Asia pacific will also help push the market to new heights.

Some of the key players in the disinfectants market include Dow Chemical, Lonza Group, BASF, DuPont, ABC Compounding Co., Inc., The Clorox Company, Ecolab Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sealed Air Corporation, 3M Company, SC Johnson & Son Inc, Prestige Brands, Inc, Henkel AG & co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Medical Chemical Corporation, Metrex Research LLC, ABC Compounding Company, Unilever Plc., and Zep Inc.

Types of Disinfectants Covered:

• Air disinfectants

• Water disinfectants

• Surface disinfectants

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

