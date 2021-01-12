Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Key Players Industry Size, Trend, Share and Global Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industry

Description

The Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Market growth is due to rise in demand for weightless and environment-friendly thermoplastic composite materials. Increasing environmental concerns and growing government mandates to attain superior fuel economy helps the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market to grow in the coming years.

The automotive application is anticipated to be the largest market in terms of both value and volume. Growth in automotive production is estimated to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Europe remains as the largest market due to greater acceptance level of composite materials, growing usage of thermoplastic-based composites, and enormous growth in end user applications.

Some of the key players in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market include

Celanese Corporation, RTP Company, JNC Corporation, SABIC, PlastiComp Inc, Daicel Polymer Limited, TechnoCompound GmbH, SAMBARK LFT Co. Ltd., Composite Technologies Co. LLC, PPG Fiber Glass, JNC Corporation, PlastiComp Inc., SABIC, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.

Resin Types of Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Covered:

• Polyamide (PA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

End-use Applications Covered:

• Automotive

o Door Modules

o Instrument Panels

o Running board

o Front-End Modules

o Dash board

o Underbody Shields

o Other Applications

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Goods

• Others

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

…

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Celanese Corporation

9.2 RTP Company

9.3 JNC Corporation

9.4 SABIC

9.5 PlastiComp Inc.

9.6 Daicel Polymer Limited

9.7 TechnoCompound GmbH

9.8 SAMBARK LFT Co. Ltd.

9.9 Composite Technologies Co., LLC

9.10 PPG Fiber Glass

Continued…

