Automotive Active Safety System Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Appl

Automotive active safety systems are designed to increase vehicle safety and thus to enhance the driving experience. These systems alert the driver about the upcoming issues that may turn into fatal accidents. Including active safety features such as automated lighting, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, connection to smartphones, incorporate traffic warnings, these systems alert the drivers about other cars or dangers proceeding, keep the driver in the correct lane, and instruct them about the blind spots.

The futuristic automotive technology is increasing the role of collision avoidance and mitigating the risk of an accident. This will increase the demand for an active safety system in automotive. Owing to the vital role these active protection systems play in security and safety of automobiles these are garnering massive Market prominence, worldwide. Resultantly, the global Automotive Active Safety System Market is growing pervasively at a rapid pace.

Acknowledging the exponential accruals the Market is garnering currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Automotive Active Safety System Market is expected to reach exponential heights by 2023; registering a phenomenal CAGR throughout the review period (2017 to 2023).

Factors such as growing production of vehicles and the increase in stringent government regulations for safety are some of the key driving factors substantiating the Market growth. The growing production of passenger and commercial vehicles are generating a huge demand for active safety system which is driving the Market growth consecutively. The increased emphasis on safety of the drivers is encouraging many OEMs to develop parts that provide high strength and guide the driver using the latest safety technologies.

On the other hand, factors such as high capital investment required are obstructing the Market growth. Nevertheless, augmenting demand for the safety technologies and the increasing number of automotive unit sale worldwide is expected to support the Market growth, increasing the uptake of active safety system in the vehicles.

Automotive Active Safety System Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the analysis into four key dynamics; for better understanding:-

By Products : Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Night Vision System, Driver Monitoring, Anti-Lock Braking System, and Blind Spot Detection system among others.

By Occupant Types : Driver, Passenger, Child, and Pedestrian

By Vehicle Types : Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Automotive Active Safety System Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region is estimated to remain the largest Market for automotive active safety systems. Substantial technological advancements and their uptake drive the Market growth in the region. Factors such as increasing production of vehicles and the growing demand for safety features in automobiles drive the regional market. Well-established automotive industry in this region creates opportunities for the automotive active safety Market to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The European region is another lucrative Market for automotive active safety market. Europe has been the global automotive hub for research and innovation. Undoubtedly, the resurging economy is playing a vital role in the growth of the automotive active safety Market in the region. The growing passenger cars markets in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy will majorly support the Market growth in the region.

European countries such as the U.K. and Germany backed by the enormous investments in automotive active safety Market and related technologies account for the significant growth contributors to the Market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a promising Market for automotive active safety systems.

The APAC automotive active safety Market is growing owing to the increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicle in emerging nations such as India, China, and Japan. The vehicle production rate is growing rapidly in the APAC region due to the presence of a number of manufacturers.

The increase in production of vehicles is resulting in increasing the use of safety technology for better safety of the drivers. Advancements expected to happen in the safety technology will result in the growth of the active safety system Market in the region. Furthermore, the growth in the automotive active safety Market is driven by factors such as the increasing population and urbanization led by the improving economic conditions that are increasing the purchasing power of consumers.

Automotive Active Safety System Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market for automotive active safety system appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous well-established players having the international and global presence. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for the leading players. Vendors strive to develop low-cost, compact systems, emphasizing on improved hardware.

Many automotive suppliers and OEMs are focusing on the development of active safety system to be at the front of the competition. Strong players in the Market raise the entry barriers for new entrants. Vendors providing these systems also offer after Market services to the end-users.

They deliver products through their distribution channels and dealers. Key manufacturers incorporate strategic alliances with local dealers and automotive manufacturers to expand their business in the countries where stringent regulations restrict them to export these systems.

Key Players

Fervent players driving the Market for the automotive active safety system include Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), Delphi Technologies (U.K.), Autoliv (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), DENSO (Japan), Valeo (France), Magna International (Canada), Infineon Technologies (Germany), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Ficosa International S.A. (Spain), Borg Warner Inc.(U.S.), PSA Peugeot Citroen (France), and CAx software (India).

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

November 07, 2018 – LeddarTech (Canada), a leading global provider of high performance, affordable solid-state LiDAR sensing technology for automotive, drones, collision avoidance and more and Towerjazz (Israel), a semiconductor manufacturing company announced the development of a next-generation automotive LiDARs. LeddarTech’s LiDAR solutions enable active safety systems and semi-autonomous capabilities in vehicles, paving the way toward fully autonomous driving.

