Automotive Airbag Inflators Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis,

The global Automotive Airbag Inflators Market is poised to have a towering growth at a stellar 4% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023). The automotive airbag inflator helps in generating gas for inflating airbags which plays a key role in passenger and driver safety. Airbags are bags which fill the air rapidly during an accident and thus helps to prevent injuries which results when a driver hits any hard object. Its purpose is in offering a restraint and soft cushioning to the occupant at the time of the crash event. Today cars are installed with various types of airbags such as roll-over bags, knee bags, curtain bags, side bags, passenger bags, driver bags and others. Airbags should be used together with the seat belt for making the most of it. Most importantly the distance between the airbag and the person plays a vital role. It should be about 25 cms to offer a better safety margin. The distance can be maintained through any of the following methods as per the situation- moving the seat, reclining the back of the seat and making adjustments in the steering wheel. Overall, driving a vehicle that is equipped with an airbag inflator will ensure that people are safe always even during an unexpected crash.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of theAutomotive Airbag Inflators Market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include initiatives taken by the government on vehicle safety, growth in the Market of trucks and passenger cars, growing number of accidents, enhanced technological advancement, consumer demand and regulatory pressure and increased awareness about vehicular safety and traffic safety. On the contrary, higher price of automotive airbags vehicles, low spending capacity especially in underdeveloped economies, high capital investment and intense competition amid manufacturers are factors that may restrict Automotive Airbag Inflators Market growth.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of theAutomotive Airbag Inflators Market on the basis of inflator type, airbag position and vehicle type.

Based on inflator type, it is segmented into hot gas inflator, cold gas inflator, hybrid, pyrotechnic and stored gas. Of these, pyrotechnic will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. The pyrotechnic inflator uses self-sustained materials that are capable of experiencing exothermic chemical reactions for producing adequate thrust of gas. It is this gas that aids to inflate the airbag. Due to high production rates and low manufacturing cost, it is highly preferred.

Based on airbag position, the Automotive Airbag Inflators Market is segmented into curtain, external, frontal, side and knee. Of these, the frontal airbag position will dominate the market over the forecast period. This position guarantees utmost oncoming analysis absorption and needs minimal time to integrate into the dashboard mechanism.

Based on vehicle type, it is segmented into HCV, LCV and passenger vehicle. Of these, passenger vehicle will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Automotive Airbag Inflators Market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. Of these, North America will outdo others in the market over the forecast period. Canada and the US are the key contributors here. The trend for mini trucks and SUV has been consistent in this region for long. People in North America usually prefer big personal cars over the public transport system that is sparsely distributed. With high-performance vehicles plying on roads, mishaps associated to traffic is quite high. Thus, North America is a strong market for automotive airbag inflators. In the APAC region, the combined population of China and India is nearly one-third of the world’s total population. Both China and India have ever-growing middle-class population looking for personal cars. Hence, APAC will be the next hub for automotive in the world needing improved safety features such as airbags. In Europe, that has car manufacturing facilities that is almost century-old have few of the leading cars coming out of the stable. These high-end vehicles need improved driver safety features namely airbags.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the Automotive Airbag Inflators Market include Aptiv PLC (U.S.), TRW Automotive (U.S.),Key Safety Systems (U.S.),Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Takata Corporation (Japan),Jinzhou Jinheng Automotive Safety System Co., Ltd. (China), Daicel Corporation (Japan),ARC Automotive, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Feb 2019- Worldwide leader of automotive safety systems, Autoliv Inc., has recently reached its one billionth airbag inflator milestone in the Brigham City facility. This facility produces airbag inflators for every seating position in the car. The company celebrated this event with 1200 employees who build these life-saving components.

