Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market | Global Development, Demand, Growt

Market Highlights

The global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market is projected to witness a notable growth at a remarkable 20% CAGR over the assessment period (2017-2023). The digital instrument cluster offers basic information namely warnings, telltales, fuel level, temperature, mileage covered and speed. Besides, it also comprises of additional information systems namely driver assistance system, navigation, internet, on board computer and radio. Above all, it offers comprehensible and easy information, thus making the driving experience better.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing need for electric vehicles, growing demand for luxury cars, recent trend of instrument cluster in premium cars that are fully reconfigurable, growing need by OEMs for advanced cluster technology, easily readable display, rising disposable income and innovative features equipped in the instrument. On the contrary, soaring price of the cluster, scarcity in the availability of skilled mechanists that can operate the advanced technologies used in the clusters and high installation cost are factors that may deter Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market growth.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Marketon the basis of vehicle type, fuel, display size, and display type.

Based on vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Based on display size, the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market is segmented into greater than 12-inch, 9-11 inch and 5-8 inch. Of these, 9-11 inch will have the maximum share in the market over the assessment period due to the optimum size and low production cost.

Based on display type, it is segmented into TFT-LCD, OLED and LCD. Of these, TFT-LCD will dominate the market over the assessment period due to comparatively low production cost and superior display clarity.

Based on fuel, the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market is segmented into HEV, BEV, PHEV, petrol and diesel. Of these, BEV will lead the market over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Marketcovers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Of these, North America will have maximum share in the market over the assessment period. Owing to the mediocre public transport, people prefer to travel in personal cars over public transport. Digital instrument clusters provide greater control and better visibility of every possible vehicle parameter thereby making it a good and comfortable experience during long distance journeys. In the APAC region, the automotive market always had a strong global presence due to the contribution made by Japan. The technologically advanced Japanese cars are made with the support of digital instrument clusters that is triggering the demand of the market in this region.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market include Delphi Technologies (U.K.), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Luxoft (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nippon Seiki Company Ltd. (Japan), ID4Motion (Netherlands), Nippon Seiki (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), IAC Group (Luxembourg), Panasonic (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and others.

April 2019- Elektrobit (EB), leading supplier of connected software products is coming up with a development platform exclusively for infotainment devices and digital instrument clusters in Volkswagen’s latest series of electric vehicles. The Elektrobit guide toolchain will help developers at Volkswagen in promptly and easily designing complex HMIs (human machine interfaces). Its 2D and 3D features will cater to all the visual and technological needs that Volkswagen IVI as well as cluster user interfaces possess. Plug-ins will integrate seamlessly with the internationalization and skinning process of Volkswagen. The HMI toolchain of Elektrobit is ideal for multi-user editing along with HMI integration in their huge team of developers. The HMI Development in Volkswagen takes on big expectations and requirements at each stage. The EB guide’s substantial contribution will help the company in meeting the same continuously.

