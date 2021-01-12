Automotive Engine Valves Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key

Market Highlights

With the automotive market growing the market for automotive components must grow, and automotive valve market is no exception that, given the crucial role that valves play for an engine to start. The valve that lets the air into the cylinder is called the intake valve, whereas the valve that lets the gases escape once the engine starts is called the exhaust valve.The new research report about the globalAutomotive Engine Valves Market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) augurs boostfor this market at 4% CAGRbetween 2017and 2023.

The dominantfactorsanalysising the global Automotive Engine Valves Market growth arethe manufacturer’s preference toward energy-efficient technology, for example, engine downsizing. Other factors backing the market growth include surging demand for high-performance engine, increasing demand of automobile crankshaft system, strict carbon emission norms., increase in the growth of afterMarket services, increase in demand for engine valve oils & lubricants, and higher demand for components.

Market Segmentation

The global Automotive Engine Valves Marketsegmentation coversfuel type, technology, and vehicle type. MRFR is analyzing the features of these segments to understand market trends.

By fuel type, this market has been segmented into diesel and gasoline. The technology-based segmentation of market covers desmodromic valves, spring return valve, tappet valves, and quattrovalvole valves.

Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented into a passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car is for personal use. Commercial vehicles are used for transferring goods from one place to another place for business purposes.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global Automotive Engine Valves Marketcovers Asia Pacific, North America, Europe,and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regioncan dominate the global market due to increased demand for fuel-efficient systems in commercial vehicles. The second factor accounting for market growth is the increase in the production of commercial vehicles in countries like China, India, and Japan. Other factors leading the market growth include cost-effective technological solutions and growing disposable income levels of people in this region. Other countries of the Asia Pacific region also contribute great Size to the market.

North America is a strong regional market due to the established automotive sector, but its growth is limited due to the limited supply of automotive components that resulted from an increase in the cost of resources. Major country-specific markets in this region are the USA and Canada.

Europe is another important regional market due to the presence of key market players, technological advancement, high disposable income levels, and a high density of population. The predominant country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. Other countries in Europe also generate sizable Size.

Key Players

Major players in the global Automotive Engine Valves MarketincludeAptiv PLC (UK), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation PLC (USA), Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp (USA), FTE Automotive GmBH (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Germany), and Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany).

Latest Industry News

Neuss-based Pierburg GmbH, a part of automotive supplier Rheinmetall Automotive AG, has developed an innovative 2/2-way (2 connections, 2 switching positions for 2 flow directions) coolant valve. A premium original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in Germany has placed a bulk order with Pierburg GmbH for this valve. The new coolant valves can be used both conventional combustion engine vehicles and in battery-powered vehicles. From 2021, the valves developed and produced at the Neuss site are expected to go into series production in the customer’s vehicles. The volume of total order placed by OEM is around €50 mn. As per the deal, Pierburg GmbH will supply valves for a complete engine series of this OEM. This series includes 3-cylinder gasoline engines, 4-cylinder gasoline engines, and 6-cylinder gasoline engines. In these engines, the valve is meant to control the coolant flow to the degas bottle and the transmission.18 JUL 2019

