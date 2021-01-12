Automotive Connecting Rod Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Ke

Market Highlights

Automotive connecting rod finds use in the automotive sector as a connecting rod between piston and the crank or crankshaft. The global Automotive Connecting Rod Market is eyeing for a 4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest article on the same field, predicted remarkable growth in the coming years

Factors like burgeoning automotive sector, emergence of the APAC region as major infrastructure provider, high level of investment, growth in technology, and demand for internal combustion engine are factors that can propel the market growth in the coming years. It is also the racing car Market and the rising popularity of it that can be considered to be the next big thing. Its ability to reduce maintenance cost can inspire the market growth.It can also gain much from the advanced coating system Market.

Segmentation:

Material, process type, and vehicle type are segments in which MRFR has segmented the global Automotive Connecting Rod Market. These segments are amply backed by facts and figures regarding the market derived from analyses conducted by adept experts.

Based on the material, the Automotive Connecting Rod Market can be segmented into steel, aluminum, and others. The aluminum segment is gaining grounds owing to their lightweight, which is a huge plus for a lot of companies and end-user industries. However, steels are getting momentum.

Based on the process type, the Automotive Connecting Rod Market can be segmented into forged, cast rods, and powder metals. The forged steel section is making commendable progress.

Based on the vehicle type, the Automotive Connecting Rod Market includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Among these, the passenger car segment had the better market access in the global market. Passenger cars that are equipped with four cylinders engine majorly deploy the automotive passenger car connecting rod. Manufacturers constantly deploy innovation to substantially back various activities like surface finishing, weight, and resistance against high temperatures.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the global Automotive Connecting Rod Market, as per the segmentation mentioned by MRFR, includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Such a detailed segmentation is expected to bring growth pockets to the light.

The APAC region is all set to gain much from the Automotive Connecting Rod Market throughout the forecast period. The market is going to rely a lot on the economic growth of the developing countries present in the region, such as China and India. These two countries, by introducing various reforms are expected to inspire their own industrial setups. In addition, the automotive sector in these two countries are quite laudable and are providing traction to the global Automotive Connecting Rod Market. The high growth in industrial and infrastructural sides are expected to provide thrust to the regional market.

North America and Europe are also expected to fetch substantial Size for their respective regional markets. Both these markets are known for their extraordinary infrastructure and high investment capacity. Such advantages always help markets to stay ahead a few paces in terms of expected valuation.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the global Automotive Connecting Rod Market are NangongJingqiang Connecting Rod Co., Ltd (China), Wossner Pistons (U.S.), Wiseco Piston Company Inc.(U.S.), Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd. (China). Pauter Machine (U.S.), Albon Engineering & Manufacturing Plc (U.K.), JD Norman Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Arrow Precision Engineering, Ltd. (U.K.), CP-Carrillo (U.S.), Power Industries (India), Robson Engineering (U.K.), Yasunaga Corporation (Japan), Mahle GmbH (Germany), Magal Engineering Ltd. (U.K.), and Linamar Corporation (Canada) are among others. MRFR recorded latest proceedings of these companies to ensure a proper understanding of trends.

In July 2019, researchers from a joint venture of the Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC)-funded collaborative project regarding ‘Advanced fibre reinforced metallic composite’ revealed that they are attempting to develop a nearnet-shape manufacturing process aluminum composites of high-strength for automotive and aerospace applications.

