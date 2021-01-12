Swine Feed market 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value, Global Growth Drivers and Industry Forecast to 2026

Swine Feed Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Swine Feed -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

the Global Swine Feed market is estimated at $118.25 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% to reach $147.15 billion by 2022. Growing pork production is anticipated to remain as a major factor boosting the global swine feed market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for quality pork meat is estimated to fuel swine feed demand. Feed industry were impacted by numerous events, including prevalent droughts, huge costs of raw feed materials, irregular governance over import/export standards and PED virus in pigs, which proved to be devastating for many farmers.

Asia pacific region is estimated to observe large demand for swine feed as Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand are major consumers of pork across the globe. China accounts for 50% of the world pork production and is expected to witness high demand for swine feed which in turn have a positive impact on Asia Pacific market. North Korea, New Zealand and Australia also import huge quantities of pork and are expected to propel the market positively. Europe is anticipated to observe high swine feed demand owing to the rising pork consumption in the region. North America is also the leading pork exporter and is expected to register high swine feed demand over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market are Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand, De Hues , DeKalb Feeds, Ewos Group, ForFarmers, Heiskell & CO., Kent Feeds, Kyodo Shiryo Company, New Hope Group, Nutreco NV, Sodrugestvo Group and Weston Milling Animal Nutrition.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/456586-swine-feed-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Feed Types Covered:

• Pig Grower Feed

• Starter Feed

• Sow Feed

• Other feed types

Additives Covered:

• Vitamins

• Feed Enzymes

• Feed Acidifiers

• Antioxidants

• Antibiotics

• Amino Acids

• Other Additives

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/456586-swine-feed-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=456586

Continued…

Contact US:

Wiseguy Research Consultants

[email protected]

[email protected]

+442035002763

+6282580070

About the Author :

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available. We also provide COTS (Commercial off the Shelf) business sector reports as custom exploration agreeing your particular needs.

https://thedailychronicle.in/