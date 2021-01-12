Data Center Transformation Market Major Key Players Are Micro Focus, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Dell EMC, ATOS, Schneider Electric, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro

Global Data Center Transformation Industry
This report focuses on the global Data Center Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
Data center transformation is the process of changing a data center to improve its overall functionality and performance.
The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market size due to the presence of major vendors and increasing adoption of associated services. The APAC region is expected to provide several opportunities in the market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Difficulty in application portability and regulatory compliance issues are expected to restrain the market growth.
In 2017, the global Data Center Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Micro Focus
IBM
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
NTT Communications
Dell EMC
ATOS
Schneider Electric
HCL Technologies
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Cognizant
Accenture
Hitachi
Netapp
Mindteck
Inknowtech
Performance Technologies
Rahi Systems
Greenpages
General Datatech
Dyntek
Bytes Technology Group
Softchoice
Insight Enterprises
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Data Centers
Medium-sized Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Transportation
Retail
Energy
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
Global
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Transformation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
