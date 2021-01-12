Data Center Transformation Market Major Key Players Are Micro Focus, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Dell EMC, ATOS, Schneider Electric, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro

Global Data Center Transformation Industry

This report focuses on the global Data Center Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

Data center transformation is the process of changing a data center to improve its overall functionality and performance.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market size due to the presence of major vendors and increasing adoption of associated services. The APAC region is expected to provide several opportunities in the market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Difficulty in application portability and regulatory compliance issues are expected to restrain the market growth.

In 2017, the global Data Center Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

NTT Communications

Dell EMC

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Cognizant

Accenture

Hitachi

Netapp

Mindteck

Inknowtech

Performance Technologies

Rahi Systems

Greenpages

General Datatech

Dyntek

Bytes Technology Group

Softchoice

Insight Enterprises

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

Global

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Transformation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Small Data Centers

1.4.3 Medium-sized Data Centers

1.4.4 Large Data Centers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and Telecom

1.5.4 Government and Defense

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Energy

1.5.9 Manufacturing

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Transformation Market Size

2.2 Data Center Transformation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Transformation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Transformation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Transformation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Center Transformation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Transformation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Center Transformation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Center Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Transformation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Transformation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Center Transformation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Data Center Transformation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Micro Focus

12.1.1 Micro Focus Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.1.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.5 NTT Communications

12.5.1 NTT Communications Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.5.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

12.6 Dell EMC

12.6.1 Dell EMC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.6.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

12.7 ATOS

12.7.1 ATOS Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.7.4 ATOS Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ATOS Recent Development

12.8 Schneider Electric

12.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.9 HCL Technologies

12.9.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.9.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Tech Mahindra

12.10.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Center Transformation Introduction

12.10.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Data Center Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.11 Wipro

12.12 Cognizant

12.13 Accenture

12.14 Hitachi

12.15 Netapp

12.16 Mindteck

12.17 Inknowtech

12.18 Performance Technologies

12.19 Rahi Systems

12.20 Greenpages

12.21 General Datatech

12.22 Dyntek

12.23 Bytes Technology Group

12.24 Softchoice

12.25 Insight Enterprises

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 Global

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

