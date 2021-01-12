Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Size Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findi

Market Highlights

The global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Size could achieve a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period (2017-2023), suggestsMarket Research Future (MRFR).

Market Boosters and Key Barriers

Automotive seat belt pretensioners market have come a long way from the first time it was proposed for military aircraft. The number of companies vying for a substantial pie of the lucrative mnow focused on developing sturdy materials as well as broader integration with other components. Pretensioner manufacturers’ capabilities are now being tested with the increase in engine size and horsepowerarket is increasing with each passing year. Since seatbelts have become a standard, the players are. With automobile safety regulations gaining prominence, specifically in countries with lax implementation, component manufacturers could expect a period of steady demand in the near future.

OEMs now focus on integrating automotive seat belt pretensioners in light commercial vehicles, with this type of vehicle noting consistent sales in the past couple of years. Additionally, product development along with innovation strategies is influenced by the need for enhancing belt effectiveness by automotive seat belt pretensioners.Moreover, considering the constantly evolving automotive sector, seal belt pretensioner manufacturers are now focusing on innovation. The focus now is more on providing customized solutions with the range and variation in model types making it tough to adopt a one-size-fits-all approach.

With various governments implementing strict laws pertaining to seat belts, with these laws extending to seat occupants as well, product penetration could rise in the near future. MRFR’s analysis states that stringent implementation of effective measures for safeguarding vehicle occupants from injuries combined with the rising support towards seat-belt programs as well as policies will establish the automotive seat belt pretensioners market all over the world.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Size has been categorized with respect to the pretensioner type, vehicle type and end market.

Depending on the pretensioner type, the market can be broken down to retractor and buckle. Between these, the retractor type could lead the market during the forecast period.

In terms of the vehicle type, the market has been considered for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The rising sales of passenger cars is expected to propel its position in the market during the review period.

With context to the end-users, the market includes OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs are expected to be at the top spot in the market followed, by aftermarket

Regional Outlook

The Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Size is concentrated in the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, along with the Rest of the World (RoW).

The largest portion of the worldwide market was under Asia Pacific in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific has also been identified to be the fastest-growing market for automotive seat belt pretensioner.Countries in Asia Pacific, such as India, South Korea, China and Japan are considered to be the leading manufacturers of automotive seat belt pretensioner.

In North America and Europe, strict policies with regard to road safety has benefitted the Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Size to a great extent. Europe has observed a sharp rise in the sales of luxury vehicles, which boosts the demand for automotive seat belt pretensioner. Furthermore, the United Kingdom (U.K), Germanyand France are the prominent markets in Europe. Apart from this, the rising vehicle production along with growing public awareness has augmented the demand for automotive seat belt pretensioner in the regions.

Leading Players

The leading players that are shaping the worldwide Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Size are Iron Force Industrial Co (Taiwan), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Far Europe Holding Limited (China), Daimler-AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc (Sweden), Special Devices Inc (US), ITW Automotive Products Gmbh (Germany), Tokai Rika Co. Ltd (Japan), Delphi Automotive (UK), Hyundai Motor (South Korea), and others.

