Automotive Windshield Market 2020 | Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast

Market Highlights

Windshields in automobiles are used to protect the passengers from dust, wind, and other particles. The growing automotive industry has been witnessing a rise in demand for automobiles. This, in turn, ispresumedto support the rising Market in the Automotive Windshield Market . Market Research Future (MRFR) has analyzed the Automotive Windshield Market on the global front in this report. The Market is expected to register 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has analyzed the Automotive Windshield Market on the global front in this report. The Market is expected to register 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Also, it is assessed to value at over USD 14,270 Mn by 2023. The innovations in material used for the production of the product are expected to drive Market growth in the years to come. In addition, the rising disposable income is poised to unleash opportunities for the Market players.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of position, the Automotive Windshield Market has been divided into front and rear. The front segment led the Market in 2016. It is presumed to witness substantial growth over the next few years.

On the basis of glass type, the Automotive Windshield Market is bifurcated into tempered and laminated. Among these, the tempered segment is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate over the next few years due to increasing demand. The segment held a larger share of the Market in 2016. Tempered glass is anticipated to account for higher demand as it is considered safer than any other material in the industry.

By vehicle type, the Automotive Windshield Market has been segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars.Among these, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold a larger fraction of Market share closely trailed by light commercial vehicles segment.

On the basis of the end market, the Automotive Windshield Market has been divided intoOEMs and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to lead the expansion of the Automotive Windshield Market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global Automotive Windshield Market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the world (RoW).Asia Pacific, at present, dominates the Market and is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the foreseeable future. The rising disposable income has led to a rise in demand for automobiles. It is poised to drive the growth of the Automotive Windshield Market in the nearby future. The Automotive Windshield Market in Europe is also poised to attain a considerable valuation owing to the presence of a developed automotive industry ion the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Asahi Glass (Japan), Xinyi Glass (China), Saint-Gobain (France),Fuyao Glass Industry (China), Vitro (Mexico), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Dura Automotive (U.S.), Magna International (Canada), PPG Industries (U.S.), Guardian Industries (U.S.), and Shenzhen Benson Automobile (China) are few of the major players of the Automotive Windshield Market . These players are expected to invest in their product lines for staying ahead of the curve. In addition, the investments in the expansion of their global footprint areexpected to boost the existing robust competition among the players of the global market. The share analysis of the Market included in the report suggests that the entry of new players. In addition, some of the common growth strategies expected to be employed by these players in the coming years are – mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio development, strategic partnerships, alliances, collaborations, etc.

Industry News:

In November 2019, Auto Glass Week™ has announced its location and dates for 2020. It will be held in Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from September 22nd to 24th.

In August 2019, Safelite, an auto glass company, has announced the acquisition of TruRoad, another auto glass company, as a part of its expansion plan.

