Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players and Forecast To 2023

Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market Research Report — By component (Standalone EFSS Solution, Integrated EFSS Solution), Deployment type (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (large enterprises, SMEs), Vertical — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

EFSS is a set of software services which enable organizations to synchronize and share photos, videos, files, documents securely from various devices with workers and external partners. The synchronization or copying capability allows files to be stored in a protected data repository. Enterprise file-sharing products include security capabilities such as authentication, data encryption and tracking features to protect enterprise data. Organizations mostly choose EFSS based on security capabilities, management controls, cost, and user productivity features. The EFSS market will continue to grow due to increasing use of file sync and share services as a widely accepted mode in various verticals across organizations to improve internal productivity.

Key players:

The prominent players in the market of enterprise file synchronization & sharing are Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Citrix Systems (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware (US), Google (US), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Accellion (US), among others.

Other players in the market include Syncplicity (US), Egnyte (US), Acronis International (Switzerland), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), SkySync (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), Nextcloud (Germany), ownCloud (Germany), CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Intralinks (US), Qnext Corp. (FileFlex) (Canada), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and CTERA Networks (Israel/US) among others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of enterprise file synchronization & sharing market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the enterprise file synchronization & sharing Market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France were the early adopters of technologies for various purposes like digital transaction, banking operations, and others.

Europe is the dominating market in the global enterprise file sharing & synchronization market. This primarily is due to the developed economies such as Germany, UK, France and continuously adopting the latest technological advancements such as integration technologies with cloud and mobile technologies within traditional enterprise file sharing and synchronization solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period due to a considerable shift toward digitalization of processes, resulting in the generation of high volumes of data and demand for protection of crucial enterprise data collected from various sources.

