Cloud Migration Services Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast To 2023

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Research Report – By Services (Managed Services), Deployment (Public, Private), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Applications (Infrastructure Management), Industries (Government) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The global cloud migration services market is growing across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is experiencing high growth in the cloud migration services market due to increasing penetration of the cloud services including public, private, and hybrid cloud are improving the cloud services across organizations. The cloud migration services are gaining popularity due to reducing operational costs and enhanced security to data which is stored in the cloud.

The North American region is witnessing a high demand for cloud migration services due to increasing dependence on the cloud which is boosting the market growth of cloud migration services to a large extent. On 9 March 2018, Crayon has acquired Kryptos Technologies Pvt. Ltd to improve their cloud services and managed services.

The global cloud migration services market is estimated to reach USD ~ 8 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of approximately ~22%.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Cloud Migration Services Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Segmentation

The global cloud migration services market is segmented into services, deployment, organization size, applications, industries, and region. The services segment is further sub-segmented as managed services and professional service. The deployment is sub-segmented into public, private, hybrid. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The applications segment is sub-segmented into infrastructure management, security and compliance management, workforce management, project management and others. The industries segment is sub-segmented into government, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Cloud migration services Market Key Players

The prominent players in the global cloud migration services Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Dell (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies (India), Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland), Wipro Ltd. (India), NTT DATA, Inc. (Japan), Vmware, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), and among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

