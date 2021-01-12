Application Delivery Network Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast To 2023

Global Application Delivery Network Market Research Report, Product (Controllers, Safety Equipment, Gateways), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical (Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Government, Others) – Forecast till 2023

Industry Insight

The fast-emerging global application delivery network market 2020 is noticing escalated growth, which has been recorded at a substantial CAGR by Market Research Future in an in-depth study. It has also noted that the market has elevated chances to reach a high valuation by the year 2023, which is instigated by assorted factors together at the world level. Such a growth scene will take place during the years of 2017 to 2023, which is stated to be the market’s predicted period. The market will gain maximum prominence during these years.

Top Grossing Factors

An application delivery network (ADN) is referred to as a group of technologies to provide availability, application security, visibility, and acceleration. Its broad approach for performance and optimization is considered a key factor used for remotely available applications. This has been one of the fundamental factors leading the market to expand wisely in the present time.

The rising number of data centers across the world is motivating the application delivery network market at a global level. It has also been seen that mounting data traffic has led to a high flow in demand for data storage, thus resulting in the continuous expansion of data centers globally. There is an exceptional growth in the technologies and services driven by the data center. In the present, many organizations are shifting their computing processes to “cloud-based” infrastructures, which are considered to be another important factor behind the growth of the market.

At the same time, an application delivery network makes promises for the users to get proper applications on the specific requirements while protecting the applications and networks from security threats. Application delivery networks assist in embarking upon various data center security challenges by ensuring that data center networks and applications are available and secure. All these factors have also led to the maximum revenue-generating for the market in the forecast period.

Despite all these factors, some other factors, such as the proliferation of data centers, has become the target for state-sponsored hackers, attackers, and cyber-criminals, which is causing security threats to data centers. These could become the hindrance to the growth of the global application delivery network market in the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market: Application Delivery Network

As per the segmental analysis of the global application delivery network market, the segments included are product, organization size, and industry vertical.

Depending on the product segment, the market has included application safety equipment, controllers, and application gateways.

Depending on the organization size section, the market has incorporated small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Depending on the industry vertical segment, the market has included education, media and entertainment, government, banking, and financial services, retail, and more.

Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global application delivery network market has been studied among the central regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

Among these regions, North America has acquired the largest market share back in the year 2016 and is now likely to lead the market during the assessment period. A substantial factor defining the growth of the North America region is quicker with quicker adoption of rising networking technologies. In fact, there is a massive concentration of business located in the U.S., which is further fuelling the expansion of network deployments in the application delivery network market. Besides, range of small and medium enterprises is seeking to accept similar technologies like that of large enterprises to support its global presence.

Europe is also in the line of substantial growth at a steady pace as the market comprises matured economies like the U.K and Germany. At the same time, the region of Asia Pacific does not hold much of the market share. Still, it is possible to expand at a fast rate owing to the existence of emerging countries of India, Japan, Australia, and China that are adopting the networking applications.

Top Market Players

The finest and top market players in the Application Delivery Network market include are Silver Peak Systems (U.S.), Array Networks (U.S.), A10 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Riverbed Technology, Inc (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Akamai Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Blue Coat Systems Inc. (U.S.), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (U.S.), F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Internap Corporation (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Limelight Networks (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Radware (Israel), Nortel Networks Corporation (Canada), and Sun Microsystems (U.S.).

