Streaming Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Forecast To 2023

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the streaming analytics market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the streaming analytics market. The implementation of streaming analytics solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into IT & BFSI sector. The Streaming analytics is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic Streaming upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based Streaming analytics market.

The streaming analytics market is expected to grow at approximately USD 16 Billion by 2023, at 33% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Streaming Analytics Market Segmentation

The streaming analytics market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, organization size and vertical. The service segment includes media services associated with video streaming is based on REST APIs that offers secure upload, store, encode, and package video or audio content. The video content can be streamed through on-demand and live streaming and is delivered to various clients that includes TV, PC, tablets and mobile devices.

The prominent players in the streaming analytics market are- Apache Software Foundation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Datatorrent (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Informatica Corporation (U.S.), Software Ag (Germany), Tibco Software (U.S.), Impetus Technologies (U.S.), SQLstream (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The streaming analytics market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the streaming analytics market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of streaming analytics market and growing analytics trends to attract more users is driving streaming analytics market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of streaming analytics tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting streaming analytics tools at large scale owing to high amount of data generation from numerous industries and the need to designed streaming to store those data and for efficient management of business is one of the prime factor that is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and IT & telecommunication sector is driving the streaming analytics market. The region is witnessing high growth in streaming analytics market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and business intelligence.

