eSIM Market Important Changes in Industry Dynamics by 2024

Market Research Future (MRFR) discuss factors that can impact the eSIM Market 2020 share across different region. The e-SIM market growth is studied using modern research techniques. The post coronavirus scenario of the market and the current influence of COVID on the e-SIM market are elaborated in the report. As per MRFR study, the global E-SIM market value can touch USD 913.9 Mn by 2024. The eSIM global market can rise at 28.0% CAGR across the forecast period (2018–2024).

The rise in rate of adoption IoT by consumer and industrial sectors can drive the e-SIM market in the years to come. The development of e-SIM standards to eliminate traditional SIM cards limitations and meet different connectivity requirements in the new-age connected devices era, such as automobiles application and smart robots can boost the expansion of the e-SIM market in the years to come. The increase in the preference for IoT applications in different industries can promote the growth of the eSIM market through the assessment period. IoT devices need seamless connectivity, which limits traditional SIM cards to provide capabilities that are significant for IoT devices. eSIM is reputed for over-the-air remote provisioning tool that can slash the need for physical SIM cards. The rise in popularity of e-SIM can promote the expansion of the market.

Segmental Analysis

The segment study of the e-SIM market is done on the basis of end user.

The end-user based segments of the e-SIM market are manufacturing, retail, automotive, consumer electronics, energy & utilities, and transportation & logistics. The consumer electronics segment is likely to generate revenue above USD 76.7 Mn on the conclusion of the evaluation period. The manufacturing segment accounted for a substantial share of the market in the study years. The segment can rise at significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to the rise in the implementation of IoT industrial solutions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

In North America, the eSIM market can hold the largest share and is likely to retain its hegemony throughout the assessment period. The chief factor that can drive the expansion of North America e-SIM market across the assessment period is the rise in the adoption of IoT-based smart factories. The high support obtained from network operators to rise e-SIM standards is another factor that can rise the growth of the eSIM market in the study period.

In Asia Pacific, the eSIM market can rise at the highest pace with a 29.4% CAGR in the forecast period. The existence of major eSIM players across India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong can support the rise of the expansion of the market in the years to come. Potential network providers in India, such as NTT Docomo, Inc. Airtel, and Reliance Jio among others are introducing effective innovations that can prompt the expansion of the regional market. The expansion of their services offered by other reputed network providers in the Asia Pacific region can prompt the rise of the regional market.

In Europe, the rise of the eSIM market in the UK, followed by Spain, Germany, and the rest of Europe, is likely at a high growth pace. Major factors that can cause the rise of the market are the existence of a numerous platform vendors capable of providing the underlying hardware requirements for eSIM integration.

Competitive Analysis

MRFR identified some prominent players in the eSIM market. They are STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Sierra Wireless., (Canada), and Singtel (Singapore).

