Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2020 – 2023: Global Segments, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Historical Analysis, Recent Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Future Scope and Industry Growth

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type (Reseller, Service Operator), by Service (Network Routing, Customer Care, Handset Management and Marketing & Sales), by Infrastructure (Skinny MVNO, Thin MVNO, and Thick MVNO) — Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

Mobile virtual network operators are service providers that resell wireless network communication services using the infrastructure of a mobile network operator (MNO). This provides benefit to both mobile virtual network operators and mobile network operators. MNO contains an extra unused network bandwidth which they offer MVNO at a low price, thereby making optimum utilization of the unused network bandwidth. MVNO offer these services to end users without having any support infrastructure or paying the license fee to the government.

According to Market Research Future, the mobile virtual network operator market is segmented into type, service, and infrastructure.

By type, the market is segmented into reseller, and service operator. A reseller is a third party arrangement selling the services of a network provider/operator. Service operator, on the other hand, have the same controls as the network operators, without the obligation of an operator-level regulation, and network engineering.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/968

By service, the market is segmented into network routing, customer care, billing & collection, handset management (2G, 3G, 4G), and marketing & sales. Network routing refers to the foundation of routes that data packets take on their way to a particular destination. Network routing can be applied to data exchange on the Internet, over 3G or 4G networks used for telecommunication. The 2G technology introduced call and text encryption, plus data services like SMS, picture messages, and MMS. 3G is used for faster data-transmission speed in more data-demanding ways such as video calling and mobile internet. With the implementation of 4G, some 3G features are removed, such as the spread spectrum radio technology. 5G is a not-yet-implemented wireless technology which is expected to improve 4G technology.

5G promises significantly faster data rates, higher connection density, much lower latency, among other improvements.

By infrastructure, the market is segmented as Skinny MVNO, Thin MVNO, and Thick MVNO.

Skinny MVNO is a reseller that entirely relies on the MNO’s facilities. Thin MVNO operates on its customer support, marketing, sales, and distribution operations, and set its tariffs independently from the retail prices set by the MNO. Thick MVNO manages complete technical implementations with its infrastructure that allows the MVNO to have more control over its offerings.

Key Players

The key players in mobile virtual network operator include Virgin Mobile (U.S.), Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), RedPocket Mobile (U.S.), AirVoice Wireless (U.S), FreedomPop (U.S.), Freenet AG (Germany), KDDI Mobile (U.S.), Polkomtel Plus (Poland), Tesco Mobile Ltd (U.K), Kajeet, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Other players in markets are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), Lyca Mobile Group (U.K.), T-Mobile AG (U.S.), CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited (Hong-Kong), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market-968

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/statistical-analytics-market-2021-business-trends-size-sales-covid—19-impact-analysis-supply-demand-and-regional-study-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-03

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cloud-object-storage-market-2021-global-leading-growth-drivers-covid—19-impact-analysis-business-trends-emerging-audience-sales-industry-profits-growth-and-regional-study-2021-01-03?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts&tesla=y

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/