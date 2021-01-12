4G LTE Market 2020-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, COVID – 19 Impact Outbreak, Emerging Technologies, Business Trends, Industry Segments and Future Prospects

Global 4G LTE Market Research Report — by Device Type (Smartphone, Laptop, Tablets), Technology (LTE-advance, LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD, WiMax, HSPA+), Connection Plan (Post-paid, Pre-Paid), and by Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprises) – Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

The market for 4G internet is strong because many tasks related to air traffic and road traffic depend on the high-speed internet. The craze for high-speed internet is also for online streaming of movies and music. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global 4G LTE market that predicts a massive surge for this market with 38% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

The primary factors responsible for the growth of global 4G LTE market include the accelerated adoption of in-expensive smart devices such as laptops, smartphone, & tablets, and an increase in demand for better connectivity for enhancing customer experience. However, constant review of regulation policy concerning spectrum standards and exposure to harmful radiations can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global 4G LTE market has been segmented on the basis of connection plan, device type, organization size, technology, and region. On the basis of the connection plan, this market has been segmented into Pre-Paid and Post-Paid. Pre-Paid connection demands advance payment from consumer whereas Post-Paid connection requires the consumer to make payments on regular intervals, usually once a month. As per device type, the market has been segmented into laptops, routers, smartphones, tablets, wireless modem, and others. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The technology-based segmentation segments the global 4G LTE market HSPA+, LTE- advance, LTE-FDD (frequency division duplex), LTE-TDD (Time division duplex), and WiMax.

The regional segmentation of the global 4G LTE market segments the market into continent-based regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Due to vast technological advancement and advanced spectrum efficiency, North America is considered to be the largest regional market. The United States of America (USA) and Canada are leading country-specific markets in this region. The advanced spectrum efficiency in this region allows the repurposing of broadcast spectrum for broadband. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific has also been anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing regional market. The primary country-specific markets in this region are China, India, Japan, and South Korea. This market growth has been attributed to the rapid increase in demand for high-speed connectivity.

Europe market has been expected to witness rise to a large extent because the right infrastructure and technical expertise in the telecom sector that are necessary for high-speed internet already exist in Europe. The significant country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK). RoW segment primarily covers the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. In the MEA region, the market is small and limited. Reasons for the limited market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, and political instability.

Key Players

The key players in the global 4G LTE market include Alcatel-Lucent (France), AT&T (USA), Bharti Airtel Ltd.(India), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), LM Ericsson (Sweden), MetroPCS (USA), S.K. Telecom (South Korea), Sprint Nextel (USA), US Cellular (USA), Verizon Wireless (USA), and Vodafone Group PLC (UK).

Latest Industry News

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has forged a partnership with BSNL to implement the next level of industrial automation to enable greater operational efficiency at Nokia’s Chennai plant. The partners will be leveraging 4G LTE technology. 16 OCT 2018

Harman has launched Spark, a dongle that connects to a vehicle’s OBD II sensor in order to provide both diagnostic data and in-car 4G LTE access. 25 SEP 2018

