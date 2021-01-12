API Management Market 2020 – 2022: Global Segments, Business Trends, COVID – 19 Analysis, Landscape, Company Profiles and Demand  

Global API Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), by Service (Training and Consulting, Integration, Support & Maintenance) and Deployment (On-premises, Cloud) – Forecast to 2022

Market Overview

Application programming interface management is the procedure of publishing, documenting and supervising application programming interfaces in a secured, scalable environment. One of the major driver contributing to the growth of the application programming interface management market are mobility and application proliferation, increasing number of mobile subscribers, the rising social media applications, growing demand for private and public APIs, increasing popularity of web APIs, increasing advancements of internet of things and big data. Application programming interface management permits an enterprise to publish an application programming interface to observe the lifecycle and the needs of the application creators.

The application programming interface software can be made in-house or can be purchased as a service. An application programming interface delivers numerous functions. These functions can be automation and connections between an application programming interface and the applications. This ensures the consistency between multiple interface applications and simultaneously monitor traffic from individual applications. However, data security, legacy investments in SOA and performance monitoring by skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2429

Industry News

December 2017, Telefonica Selects CA Technologies for API Management. Telefonica recently deployed CA Technologies’ API Management to support more than 200,000 internal and external services on the infrastructure. The API Management tools will be used for the needs of integration and securing business systems. CA Technologies’ API management tools enable enterprises and telecom companies to bring in house application development and launch technical support applications for their customers.

December 2017, Microsoft Tackles Vehicle Fleet Management With New Bing Map APIs. Microsoft has released three new fleet management APIs for Bing Maps that developers can use to create applications for transportation companies and other vehicle fleet managers that value precise travel guidance and tracking. The APIs can be used by commercial vehicle fleet managers to avoid potentially dangerous road hazards and keep better track of their drivers.

December 2017, Cloud Elements API Hubs to Deliver 20 New API Connectors for Axway AMPLIFY™ Platform. Cloud Elements, announced a strategic partnership with Axway, to deliver 20 new connectors for the API Builder in the Axway AMPLIFY platform, enabling the delivery of immersive digital experiences. The partnership will help enterprises accelerate connectivity to applications for new ecosystem-driven business models and revenue streams.

December 2017, Google Pushes for Adoption of Newer Android Device Management APIs. Google wants enterprises to accelerate adoption of some of the company’s more modern Android mobile device management technologies. Google added several new security capabilities that it has integrated into Android Oreo, the latest version of its mobile operating system.

November 2017, Aapi Debuts New Portal that Makes APIs Easy with Unified Developer API Platform. Aapi, Inc., an innovative software company that enables rapid software application development, has launched a new portal that provides a single source for developers to create API success. Aapi research shows that by providing everything needed for API integrations in a single platform that organizations can lower software development costs by a factor of 10 while providing developers a world-class user interface and workflow tools.

API Management Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Component: Solution, Services (training, consulting, integration, security & maintenance).

Segmentation by deployment: Cloud based, on premise.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

API Management Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The IT industry is at a boom in North America. This region is accounted for the largest market share because of technological advancements and presence of various cloud service providers in the region. For API management, the cloud service providers turn to be a major game changer as these provide the enterprise with an ability to store, use and manage the application interfaces remotely. Additionally, due to the flexible pricing of cloud as a service, their application for API management is increased. Most of the big enterprises in this market are implementing API’s into various industrial applications such as automotive & transportation, healthcare and medical and even for smartphones. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rate comparable with Europe during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global API Management market report include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Akana, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Elements, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co. (U.S.), Mashape Inc. (U.S.), MuleSoft, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), RedHat, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and others are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global application programming interface management market.

Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/api-management-market-2429

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/business-intelligence-market-company-profiles-global-segments-covid—19-impact-analysis-landscape-demand-and-industry-trends-2020-12-30

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/data-center-virtualization-market-2021-global-segments-covid—19-outbreak-emerging-technologies-trends-industry-growth-and-regional-study-by-forecast-to-2023-2020-12-30

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/