Cloud-Based Contact Centre Market 2020 – 2023: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Analysis, Emerging Audience, Size, Industry Profit Growth and Global Segments

Cloud-Based Contact Centre Market Research Report, By Solution (Automatic Call Distribution, Agent Performance Optimization), Application (Workforce Optimization, Data Integration & Recording), Vertical (BFSI, IT &Telecomm.) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The cloud-based model has a high demand in contact centre market for making connections with the help of social media, email, voice and the Web accessible virtually from any location. Pay-per-use subscription pricing model for end-users, improved business continuity, cloud compliance, and improved integration, and usability drives the cloud-based contact centre market. However, this market faces some challenges associated with the adoption such as maintaining integration levels and poor IT infrastructure for cloud-based contact centres. Cloud-based contact centre market operates in various verticals such as BFSI, retail, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and IT & telecommunication. IT & telecommunication is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6358

Key players:

The prominent players in cloud-based contact centre market are NICE Ltd. (Israel), 8×8 Inc. (US), Five9 (US), Cisco Systems (US), Genesys (US), Oracle Corporation (US), NewVoiceMedia (UK), Connect First (US), Aspect Software (US), and Extreme Networks among others.

Other players in cloud-based contact centre market are Liveops, Inc. (US), inContact, Inc.(US), 3CLogic (US), Accurate Always, Inc.(US), Interlink Network Systems (US), KM2 Solutions (US), Servion Global Solutions (India), and CCT Solutions (US) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for cloud-based contact centre is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of cloud-base contact centre market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the cloud-based contact centre market during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the North American market due to presence of many global players and high adoption of cloud services. Increasing rate of innovation in North American market is accelerating the rate of adoption of cloud-based contact centres. Outsourcing management and expertise is gaining pace, as organizations in this region are looking to stay focused on their core businesses. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LMEA) is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing trends of cloud services.

Europe is expected grow at a stable rate during the forecast period. Presence of huge car manufacturing sector and healthcare industries drives the cloud-based contact centre market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to presence of many IT & telecommunication companies. Due to increasing adoption of electronic devices as well as huge investment in R&D by China and Japan drives the cloud-based contact centre market during the forecast period.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-based-contact-centre-market-6358

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/accounting-software-market-2021-global-trends-covid—19-outbreak-key-vendors-analysis-import-export-revenue-by-forecast-to-2024-2020-12-30

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/analytics-as-a-service-market-2021-receives-a-rapid-boost-in-economy-due-to-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2023-2020-12-30

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/