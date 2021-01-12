E-Passport and E-Visa Market 2020 – 2023: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Top Key Players and Global Segments

Global e-passport and e-visa Market Research Report — By Type (Biometrics, RFID), By Application (Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Identification/Proof, Immigration/Border Control) By Hardware Components (Antenna, Processor/Chip) — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The continuous improvement & production in e-passport and e-visa infrastructures will provide sustainable market opportunities as countries stabilize the existing programs and continuously incorporate new documents & IT security features in five to 10 years cycle. The ICAO ​​​​(The International Civil Aviation Organization) is currently working on the Logical Data Structure version 2 (LDR2) to enable automated reader devices to verify the authenticity & integrity of e-passport data. All travellers can request e-visa for their purpose of business, tourism, sports activities, transport, cultural activities and scientific activities for visiting a particular country.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6110

Key players:

The prominent players in the market of e-passport and e visa are Cardlogic limited (Ireland), 4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E), Iris Corporation (Malaysia), Safran Identity & Security (France), Muhlbauer Group (Malaysia), Eastcompeace (China), Oberthur Technologies (France), Datacard Group (U.S), HID Global Corporation(U.S), Giesecke&Devrient limited (Germany), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands) among others.

Other players in the market include- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Morpho B.V- Idemia (France), and Cardlogix Corporation (U.S) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for e-Passport & e-Visa market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the e-Passport & e-Visa Market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France were the early adopters of biometric technology for various purposes like border control, airport security, identity security, and law enforcement.

Asia Pacific will be expected to grow rapidly after Europe during the forecast period. Bangladesh and India, are planning to introduce e-passport and e-visa services to reduce the problems associated with document processing at airports security. The implementation of border control technology will also boost the country’s national security at departure terminals.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-passport-e-visa-market-6110

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cloud-based-contact-center-market-2021-business-trends-covid—19-analysis-emerging-audience-size-industry-profit-growth-and-global-segments-2020-12-30

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/location-analytics-market-key-findings-global-trends-regional-study-covid—19-outbreak-industry-profit-growth-top-key-players-profiles-and-future-prospects-2020-12-30?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts&tesla=y

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/