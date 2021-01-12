Client Virtualization Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Global Client Virtualization Market Research Report, By Virtualization Type (Desktop, Application, Presentation Virtualization), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise) and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail, Education) – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

The global client virtualization market is also segmented based on virtualization type, organization size, and industry vertical.

By virtualization type, the market has been segmented into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. Among the virtualization types, desktop virtualization is expected to hold the largest share from 2017 to 2023 whereas presentation virtualization is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger share than SMEs while SMEs segment is expected to grow with the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government & public sector, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, education, and others. IT & Telecom is expected to be the largest contributor whereas BFSI industry vertical is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.



Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7695

Regional Analysis:

A geographical analysis of the global client virtualization market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to be the largest contributor to the client virtualization market during the forecast period. The presence of prominent vendors and rapid adoption of new technologies are the key driving factors for the growth of client virtualization market in the region. The US is expected to hold the largest share while Canada is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

In terms of market share, Europe is expected to be the second largest region. The region has been further segmented into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The region has significant adoption of client virtualization solutions among the enterprises. In terms of market size, the UK is the leading country while France is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, 2018–2023. The regional market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The countries in the region, such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are expected to show a fast adoption of client virtualization solutions in the upcoming years.

Growing economies in the Middle-East & Africa and South America is expected to show significant growth in terms of adoption of client virtualization solutions due to the increasing number of businesses in the region that demand cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions. These regions are expected to offer numerous opportunities to the solution providers as the solution is yet to be adopted in most of its countries.

Key Players:

The key players in client virtualization market are VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Parallels International GmbH (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), HP Inc. (US), NComputing Co. LTD (South Korea), Evolve IP, LLC (US), Ericom Software (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), and Nutanix (US).

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/client-virtualization-market-7695

Read More:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/employee-monitoring-solution-market-2021-receives-a-rapid-boost-in-economy-due-to-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2023-2020-12-30?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts&tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/managed-security-services-mss-market-2021-global-profit-overview-covid—19-outbreak-top-key-players-business-trends-size-and-industry-growth-2020-12-30

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/