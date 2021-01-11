Global Outdoor Tent Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Outdoor Tent market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Outdoor Tent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor Tent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Outdoor Tent in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Outdoor Tent manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcteryx

Blackdiamondequipment

Big Agnes

Cascade designs

Columbia

Eureka

Exped

Hilleberg

Hi-tec

Kailas

Kelty

Marmot

Mountain Hardwear

NEMO

OZARK

Salomon

Sierra Designs

Terra Nova

The north face

TNF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Tent

Double Tents

Four People Tent

Other

Segment by Application

Leisure

Camping

Engineering

Disaster Relief

Other

