Paraffin Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2026

Paraffin wax is a white or colourless soft solid, derived from petroleum, coal or oil shale, that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.
Global paraffins market is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to increasing application as a sizing agent within expanding construction and infrastructure industries in emerging nations. Increasing applications in cosmetics industry is also anticipated to augment product demand over coming years.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Paraffinmarket. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Paraffin industry.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Sasol, Shell, ExxonMobil,
Farabi Petrochem
Savita
Nippon Oil
CEPSA
SEOJIN CHEM
Sonneborn
MORESCO
KDOC
Atlas Setayesh Mehr
Gandhar Oil
FPCC
UNICORN
Sovereign
CNPC
Sinopec
ChemChina
Yitai Petro and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Paraffin.
Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:
The global Paraffin is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.
Based on Type, the global Paraffin Market is segmented into Fully Refined Paraffin, Semi-refined Paraffin, Crude Paraffin and other
Based on Application, the Paraffin Market is segmented into LAB, Chlorinated Paraffin, and Others.
Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Paraffin in each regional segment mentioned above.
Key Stakeholders
Paraffin Market Manufacturers
Paraffin Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Paraffin Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paraffin Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Paraffin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fully Refined Paraffin
1.4.3 Semi-refined Paraffin
1.4.4 Crude Paraffin
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 LAB
1.5.3 Chlorinated Paraffin
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Paraffin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Paraffin Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Paraffin Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Paraffin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Paraffin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Paraffin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Paraffin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Paraffin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Paraffin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Paraffin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
….
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sasol
12.1.1 Sasol Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Sasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Sasol Paraffin Products Offered
12.1.5 Sasol Recent Development
12.2 Shell
12.2.1 Shell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Shell Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Shell Paraffin Products Offered
12.2.5 Shell Recent Development
12.3 ExxonMobil
12.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information
12.3.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 ExxonMobil Paraffin Products Offered
12.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development
12.4 Farabi Petrochem
12.4.1 Farabi Petrochem Corporation Information
12.4.2 Farabi Petrochem Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Farabi Petrochem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Farabi Petrochem Paraffin Products Offered
12.4.5 Farabi Petrochem Recent Development
12.5 Savita
12.5.1 Savita Corporation Information
12.5.2 Savita Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Savita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Savita Paraffin Products Offered
12.5.5 Savita Recent Development
And more
Continued…
Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
