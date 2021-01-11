LVT Floor Market 2020 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Suppliers Forecast to 2026

LVT Floor Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “LVT Floor Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The LVT Floor Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the LVT Floormarket. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the LVT Floor industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills,

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the LVT Floor.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global LVT Floor is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global LVT Floor Market is segmented into Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT), Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) and other

Based on Application, the LVT Floor Market is segmented into Commercial Use, Residential Use, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the LVT Floor in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

LVT Floor Market Manufacturers

LVT Floor Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

LVT Floor Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LVT Floor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key LVT Floor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

1.4.3 Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Residential Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global LVT Floor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global LVT Floor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global LVT Floor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 LVT Floor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global LVT Floor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global LVT Floor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 LVT Floor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global LVT Floor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global LVT Floor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tarkett

12.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tarkett Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Tarkett LVT Floor Products Offered

12.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

12.2 Armstrong

12.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

12.2.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Armstrong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Armstrong LVT Floor Products Offered

12.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

12.3 Mannington Mills

12.3.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mannington Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Mannington Mills LVT Floor Products Offered

12.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

12.4 NOX Corporation

12.4.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 NOX Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NOX Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NOX Corporation LVT Floor Products Offered

12.4.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

12.5 LG Hausys

12.5.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

12.5.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 LG Hausys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 LG Hausys LVT Floor Products Offered

12.5.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

And more

Continued…

