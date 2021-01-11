E-Prescribing Market 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Summary

Market Overview

In the digitalized times, the e-prescribing market is an emerging market that has been bringing about transformational changes in the healthcare and medical setting. The term ‘E-Prescribing’ refers to electronic prescribing, which involves the electronic generation and sending of the prescription orders by the doctors and physicians. This innovative concept basically has been designed so that it will be simpler and convenient for physicians to transmit prescriptions directly to the pharmacy from the point of care. The demand for the industry is gradually increasing.

The global e-prescribing market was valued at approximately USD 1.05 billion in the year 2018. It has been estimated that this prosperous industry will grow at a CAGR of almost 24.5 percent during the forecasted period. Some of the main reasons for the accelerated performance of the e-prescribing market include the increasing pressure to control the number of prescription errors and Adverse Drug Events (ADE). The e-prescribing industry could play a critical role in enhancing the safety of the care users.

A critical assessment of the emerging and attractive e-prescribing market has been carried out. The fundamental intention is to get a thorough idea about the growth potential of the market during the forecasted period. Some of the critical factors that have been analyzed include the market opportunities, threats, obstacles, growth trends, and dynamics. The competitive assessment of the global e-prescribing industry has been carried out as the competitive landscape could directly have an impact on the future performance of the market.

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cerner Corporation

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Allscripts

Athenahealth

IMedX

DrFirst

Emdeon

EClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion

Bizmatics

HealthFusion.

Key market divisions

The global e-prescribing market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user or applications, delivery mode, and geographic regions. On the basis of product type, the market can be sub-divided into stand-alone systems and integrated systems. The segments based on the application include hospitals and office-based physicians. Based on the delivery model, the main segments of the market include On-Premise and Web or Cloud based. The major market segments on the basis of geographical segmentation include North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. A wide range of elements and factors exist in the global market setting that impacts the overall performance and sustainability of the e-prescribing market.

Summary of geography segmentation

The e-prescribing market has made a strong impact in various geographical regions. Some of the countries where the industry is transforming healthcare and medical practices include the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Russia, South Africa, and many more. In the current times, Europe is the largest market at the global level. The market is expected to showcase a robust performance during the forecasted period. The North American market is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecasted period. This could have a major influence on the overall performance of the global e-prescribing industry.

Industry news

Most of the business undertakings in the industry are trying to advance the technological elements so that the security aspect of the e-prescribing system can be strengthened. In the era when cyber-attacks have become extremely common, firms are working hard to strengthen the security framework so that the e-prescribing method can be made more robust, secure and effective.

