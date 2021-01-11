Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2021: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Market Overview
The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) helps the computers which are connected with order fulfillment as well as warehousing that does the work of managing the various materials as well as inventory functions both partially as well as full automatically. This first became popular in the ear of 50s as well as 60s mostly in the American, Japanese as well as European firms. Since a lot of industries these days are looking forward to incorporate the use of automate process in the place of manual processes as a result, the interest in the automated storage as well as retrieval system has increased.
The popular Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) consists of lot of different systems such as shuttles, carousels, micro-loads, unit-loads, VLMs or vertical lift modules, mini-loads etc. These remain connected to the different software such as WES or Warehouse Execution Software, WMS or Warehouse Management Software and different other controls. The ASRS has a lot of potential benefits such as, it helps in efficient utilization of the floor space, better inventory storage density, minimizes the labor cost, provides modular design that provides better flexibility etc.
The process of picking, packing and processing of the orders is quite time consuming and the process of the fulfillment of the order. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) helps in providing the best and alternative solution by using the Goods-to-Person picking of order. Also, the ASRS also helps in staging of the various orders which are prepared for the shipping and for proper management of the buffer storage.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Arkrobot
Automation Logistics
Bastian Solutions
Beumer Group
Daifuku
Dematic GmbH
Flexe
Green Automated Solutions
Kardex Group
Knapp
Kubo Systems
Mecalux
Murata Machinery
SSI Schaefer Group
Swisslog Holding
System Logistics
TGW Logistics
Vanderlande Industries
An automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS or AS/RS) consists of a variety of computer-controlled systems for automatically placing and retrieving loads from defined storage locations.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Unit Load
Mini Load
Vertical Lift Module
Carousel
Mid Load
Autostore
By End-User / Application
Automotive
Chemicals
Aviation
Electronic & Semiconductor
E-Commerce
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Metals & Heavy Machinery
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
2 Global Market by Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
5 Global Market by Regions
6 North America Market
7 Europe Market
8 Asia-Pacific Market
9 South America Market
10 Middle East & Africa Market
11 Market Forecast
12 Key Manufacturers
Continued….
Conclusion
The Global demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.
