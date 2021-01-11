Palm Oil & Derivatives Market Size, Share and Trends Global Research Report and Industry Forecast to 2026

Palm Oil & Derivatives Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Palm Oil & Derivatives -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Palm Oil & derivatives market is estimated at $80.3 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $130.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period. Growing demand for vegetable oil, low cost benefits, expanding applications of palm oil in edible and non-edible sectors are the factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, the large amount of ageing palm trees, yielding lesser volumes of palm oil has restrained the market. The major challenges include competition from soybean oil and environmental issues related to palm oil plantation.

Asia Pacific was the largest palm oil consumer and accounted for more than 60% of total market size in 2015. Availability of raw material in large quantity along with growing disposable income levels in India and Indonesia is estimated to drive the local market. India is one of the biggest palm oil importers in the world.

Some of the key players in the market include

London Sumatra, Wilmar International Ltd., Alami Group, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Musim Mas Group, Cargill Inc. , Tradewinds Plantation, Sime Darby, Archer Daniels Midland, Boustead Group, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, IOI Group and Kulim Bhd.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/353758-palm-oil-derivatives-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Types of Oil Covered:

• Palm Kernel Oil

• Red palm oil

• Oleochemicals

• Palm Oil

• Fractionated palm oil

• Palm Kernel Cake

• White palm oil

• Others

o Palmolein

o Olein

o Palm stearin

Applications Covered:

• Biodiesel

• Health

• Cosmetics

• Energy

• Food

• Others

o Personal care

o Surfactants

o Agrochemical

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/353758-palm-oil-derivatives-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=353758

Continued…

Contact US:

Wiseguy Research Consultants

[email protected]

[email protected]

+442035002763

+6282580070

About the Author :

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available. We also provide COTS (Commercial off the Shelf) business sector reports as custom exploration agreeing your particular needs.

https://thedailychronicle.in/