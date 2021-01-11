Financial Planning Software Market Global Size, Share Analysis, Growth Dynamics, Key Competitors, and Industry Forecast to 2026

Financial Planning Software Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Financial Planning Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report studies the Financial Planning Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Financial Planning Software market by product and Application/end industries.

The major players in global market include

PIEtech, Inc.

eMoney Advisor

Advicent

Money Tree

WealthTec

Oltis Software

Advisor Software

Envestnet

inStream Solutions

Wealthcare Capital Management

SunGard WealthStation (FIS)

Advizr

RightCapital

Cheshire Software

Razor Logic Systems

Moneywise Software

struktur AG

Futurewise Technologies

ESPlanner Inc.

ISoftware Limited

FinPal Pty Ltd

WealthTrace

Sigma Conso

prevero GmbH(Unit4)

SAP

The global Financial Planning Software market is valued at 764 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1696 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.23% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Financial Planning Software.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 191 million USD in 2016 and will be 521 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 18.17%.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Financial Planning Software for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Oceania

China

India

Southeast Asia

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Financial Planning Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Financial Planning Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 2

1.2.1 United States Financial Planning Software Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Financial Planning Software Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Oceania Financial Planning Software Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.4 China Financial Planning Software Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.5 India Financial Planning Software Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Financial Planning Software Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Financial Planning Software Market by End Users/Application 8

2 Global Financial Planning Software Competition Analysis by Players 10

2.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017) 10

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 13

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 13

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 14

2.2.3 New Entrants 14

2.2.4 Acquisitions & Expansions 14

2.2.5 Product List, Pricing Information and Key Support Regions by Vendors 14

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 19

3.1 PIEtech, Inc. 19

3.1.1 Company Profile 19

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 19

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 20

3.1.4 PIEtech, Inc. Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 23

3.2 eMoney Advisor 25

3.2.1 Company Profile 25

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 26

3.2.4 eMoney Advisor Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 28

3.3 Advicent 30

3.3.1 Company Profile 30

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 30

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 31

3.3.4 Advicent Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 33

3.4 Money Tree 34

3.4.1 Company Profile 34

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 35

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 35

3.4.4 Money Tree Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 37

3.5 WealthTec 39

3.5.1 Company Profile 39

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 39

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 40

3.5.4 WealthTec Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 41

3.6 Oltis Software 43

3.6.1 Company Profile 43

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 43

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 44

3.6.4 Oltis Software Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 44

3.7 Advisor Software 46

3.7.1 Company Profile 46

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 46

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.7.4 Advisor Software Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 48

3.8 Envestnet 49

3.8.1 Company Profile 49

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 50

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 50

3.8.4 Envestnet Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 52

3.9 inStream Solutions 54

3.9.1 Company Profile 54

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 54

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 55

3.9.4 inStream Solutions Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 56

3.10 Wealthcare Capital Management 57

3.10.1 Company Profile 57

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 58

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 58

3.10.4 Wealthcare Capital Management Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 59

3.11 SunGard WealthStation (FIS) 61

3.11.1 Company Profile 61

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 62

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 62

3.11.4 SunGard WealthStation (FIS) Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 63

3.12 Advizr 64

3.12.1 Company Profile 64

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 65

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 65

3.12.4 Advizr Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 67

3.13 RightCapital 69

3.13.1 Company Profile 69

3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 69

3.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 70

3.13.4 RightCapital Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 71

3.14 Cheshire Software 72

3.14.1 Company Profile 72

3.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 73

3.14.3 Products, Services and Solutions 73

3.14.4 Cheshire Software Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 74

3.15 Razor Logic Systems 75

3.15.1 Company Profile 75

3.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 76

3.15.3 Products, Services and Solutions 76

3.15.4 Razor Logic Systems Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 78

3.16 Moneywise Software 79

3.16.1 Company Profile 79

3.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 80

3.16.3 Products, Services and Solutions 80

3.16.4 Moneywise Software Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 80

3.17 struktur AG 82

3.17.1 Company Profile 82

3.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 82

3.17.3 Products, Services and Solutions 83

3.17.4 struktur AG Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 83

3.18 Futurewise Technologies 85

3.18.1 Company Profile 85

3.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 85

3.18.3 Products, Services and Solutions 85

3.18.4 Futurewise Technologies Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 87

3.19 ESPlanner Inc. 88

3.19.1 Company Profile 88

3.19.2 Main Business/Business Overview 89

3.19.3 Products, Services and Solutions 89

3.19.4 ESPlanner Inc. Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 90

3.20 ISoftware Limited 92

3.20.1 Company Profile 92

3.20.2 Main Business/Business Overview 93

3.20.3 Products, Services and Solutions 93

3.20.4 ISoftware Limited Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 94

3.21 FinPal Pty Ltd 95

3.21.1 Company Profile 95

3.21.2 Main Business/Business Overview 96

3.21.3 Products, Services and Solutions 96

3.21.4 FinPal Pty Ltd Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 98

3.22 WealthTrace 99

3.22.1 Company Profile 99

3.22.2 Main Business/Business Overview 100

3.22.3 Products, Services and Solutions 100

3.22.4 WealthTrace Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 101

3.23 Sigma Conso 102

3.23.1 Company Profile 102

3.23.2 Main Business/Business Overview 103

3.23.3 Products, Services and Solutions 103

3.23.4 Sigma Conso Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 104

3.24 prevero GmbH(Unit4) 106

3.24.1 Company Profile 106

3.24.2 Main Business/Business Overview 107

3.24.3 Products, Services and Solutions 107

3.24.4 prevero GmbH(Unit4) Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 108

3.25 SAP 109

3.25.1 Company Profile 109

3.25.2 Main Business/Business Overview 110

3.25.3 Products, Services and Solutions 110

3.25.4 SAP Financial Planning Software Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 111

4 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size by Product and Application (2012-2017) 113

4.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 113

4.2 Potential Application of Financial Planning Software in Future 114

4.3 Top Consumer / End Users of Financial Planning Software 114

Continued…

