EMS and ODM Market: Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Outlook to 2026

EMS and ODM Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “EMS and ODM -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report studies the EMS and ODM market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the EMS and ODM market by product and Application/end industries.

The global EMS and ODM market is valued at 488.28 billion USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 627 billion USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global market include

HONHAI

Quanta

Pegtron

Flextronics

Compal

Wistron

Jabil

Inventec

Sanmina

Celestica

New KINPO

USI

Benchmark

Kaifa

PLEXUS

SIIX

Venture

Zollner

UMC

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2349364-global-ems-and-odm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of EMS and ODM for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

China

Europe

Japan

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of product, the EMS and ODM market is primarily split into

EMS

ODM

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Communication

Computer

Consumer

Industrial

Medical

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2349364-global-ems-and-odm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 EMS and ODM Market Overview 1

1.2 Global EMS and ODM Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 1

1.2.1 North America EMS and ODM Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2.2 EU EMS and ODM Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.3 Japan EMS and ODM Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.4 China EMS and ODM Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.5 Taiwan EMS and ODM Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.6 Southeast Asia EMS and ODM Market Status and Outlook 6

1.3 Classification of EMS and ODM by Product 6

1.3.1 Global EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) by Product (2012-2022) 6

1.3.2 Global EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 7

1.3.3 EMS 8

1.3.4 ODM 8

1.4 EMS and ODM Market by End Users/Application 8

1.4.1 Communication Product 10

1.4.2 Computer 11

1.4.3 Consumer 12

1.4.4 Industrial 13

1.4.5 Medical 14

2 Global EMS and ODM Competition Analysis by Players 15

2.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017) 15

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 17

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 17

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 18

2.2.3 The Technology and market Trends in Future 20

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 21

3.1 HONHAI 21

3.1.1 Company Profile 21

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 21

3.1.3 HONHAI EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 21

3.1.4 Recent Developments 22

3.2 Quanta 23

3.2.1 Company Profile 23

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 23

3.2.3 Quanta EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 23

3.2.4 Recent Developments 24

3.3 Pegtron 24

3.3.1 Company Profile 24

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25

3.3.3 Pegtron EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 25

3.3.4 Recent Developments 26

3.4 Flextronics 26

3.4.1 Company Profile 26

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 27

3.4.3 Flextronics EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 28

3.4.4 Recent Developments 28

3.5 Compal 29

3.5.1 Company Profile 29

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 29

3.5.3 Compal EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 29

3.5.4 Recent Developments 30

3.6 Wistron 30

3.6.1 Company Profile 30

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 31

3.6.3 Wistron EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 31

3.6.4 Recent Developments 32

3.7 Jabil 32

3.7.1 Company Profile 32

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 33

3.7.3 Jabil EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 33

3.7.4 Recent Developments 34

3.8 Inventec 34

3.8.1 Company Profile 34

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 35

3.8.3 Inventec EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 35

3.8.4 Recent Developments 36

3.9 Sanmina 36

3.9.1 Company Profile 36

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 36

3.9.3 Sanmina EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 37

3.10 Celestica 37

3.10.1 Company Profile 37

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.10.3 Celestica EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 38

3.11 New KINPO 39

3.11.1 Company Profile 39

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 40

3.11.3 New KINPO EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 40

3.11.4 Recent Developments 41

3.12 USI 42

3.12.1 Company Profile 42

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.12.3 USI EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 43

3.13 Benchmark 44

3.13.1 Company Profile 44

3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 44

3.13.3 Benchmark EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 45

3.14 Kaifa 46

3.14.1 Company Profile 46

3.14.2 Main Business/Business Overview 46

3.14.3 Kaifa EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 46

3.15 PLEXUS 47

3.15.1 Company Profile 47

3.15.2 Main Business/Business Overview 48

3.15.3 PLEXUS EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 48

3.16 SIIX 49

3.16.1 Company Profile 49

3.16.2 Main Business/Business Overview 49

3.16.3 SIIX EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 50

3.17 Venture 51

3.17.1 Company Profile 51

3.17.2 Main Business/Business Overview 51

3.17.3 Venture EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 52

3.18 Zollner 53

3.18.1 Company Profile 53

3.18.2 Main Business/Business Overview 53

3.18.3 Zollner EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 53

3.19 UMC 54

3.19.1 Company Profile 54

3.19.2 Main Business/Business Overview 55

3.19.3 UMC EMS and ODM Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 56

3.19.4 Recent Developments 56

4 Global EMS and ODM Market Size by Product and Application (2012-2017) 57

4.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Size by Product (2012-2017) 57

4.2 Global EMS and ODM Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 58

4.3 Potential Application of EMS and ODM in Future 60

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of EMS and ODM 60

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2349364

Continued…

Contact US:

Wiseguy Research Consultants

[email protected]

[email protected]

+442035002763

+6282580070

About the Author :

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available. We also provide COTS (Commercial off the Shelf) business sector reports as custom exploration agreeing your particular needs.

https://thedailychronicle.in/