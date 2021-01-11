Hotel Gift Cards Market 2021 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Introduction
“Global Hotel Gift Cards Market”
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hotel Gift Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Hotel Gift Cards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Hotel Gift Cards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Hotel Gift Cards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Hotel Gift Cards Market =>
- Blackhawk Network Holdings
- Valencia Hotel Group
- MakeMyTrip Limited
- Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
- cards
- Avani Hotels & Resorts
- Expedia Group
- Toga Far East Hotels
- Arp-Hansen Hotel
- Accor
- FabHotels
- Qwikcilver Solutions
- Taj Hotels
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data
High (Above 3,000 US$)
Medium (1,000-3,000 US$)
Low (0-1,000 US$)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data
Holiday Packages
Bar & Spa Services
Meeting & Events
Sports Activities
Travel & Transportation
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hotel Gift Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hotel Gift Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hotel Gift Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hotel Gift Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hotel Gift Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Hotel Gift Cards Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Hotel Gift Cards by Company
4 Hotel Gift Cards by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Hotel Gift Cards Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Blackhawk Network Holdings
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.1.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Blackhawk Network Holdings Latest Developments
12.2 Valencia Hotel Group
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.2.3 Valencia Hotel Group Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Valencia Hotel Group Latest Developments
12.3 MakeMyTrip Limited
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.3.3 MakeMyTrip Limited Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 MakeMyTrip Limited Latest Developments
12.4 Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.4.3 Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas Latest Developments
12.5 Travelgift.cards
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.5.3 Travelgift.cards Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Travelgift.cards Latest Developments
12.6 Avani Hotels & Resorts
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.6.3 Avani Hotels & Resorts Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Avani Hotels & Resorts Latest Developments
12.7 Expedia Group
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.7.3 Expedia Group Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Expedia Group Latest Developments
12.8 Toga Far East Hotels
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.8.3 Toga Far East Hotels Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Toga Far East Hotels Latest Developments
12.9 Arp-Hansen Hotel
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.9.3 Arp-Hansen Hotel Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Arp-Hansen Hotel Latest Developments
12.10 Accor
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.10.3 Accor Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Accor Latest Developments
12.11 FabHotels
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.11.3 FabHotels Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 FabHotels Latest Developments
12.12 Qwikcilver Solutions
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.12.3 Qwikcilver Solutions Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Qwikcilver Solutions Latest Developments
12.13 Taj Hotels
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Hotel Gift Cards Product Offered
12.13.3 Taj Hotels Hotel Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Taj Hotels Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
