Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market 2021 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2026

Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Industry

Description

This report studies the global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) market, analyzes and researches the Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Penspen

Fluor

ABB

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

General Electric

Aker Solutions

Factory IQ

SGS

Element Materials Technology

EM&I

STAT Marine

Asset Integrity Engineering

Oceaneering International

Geanti Marine Limited

Viper Innovations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Auditing

Consulting

Testing & Analysis

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Other

Market segment by Application, Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) can be split into

Offshore Structures

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Industry

Mining Industry

Pipelines and Process Systems

Table of Contents

Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS)

1.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Auditing

1.3.2 Consulting

1.3.3 Testing & Analysis

1.3.4 Quality Assurance & Quality Control

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Offshore Structures

1.4.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.4.3 Power Industry

1.4.4 Mining Industry

1.4.5 Pipelines and Process Systems

2 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Penspen

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Fluor

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ABB

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Bureau Veritas

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Intertek

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 General Electric

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Aker Solutions

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Factory IQ

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 SGS

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Element Materials Technology

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Asset Integrity Management Systems (AIMS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 EM&I

3.12 STAT Marine

3.13 Asset Integrity Engineering

3.14 Oceaneering International

3.15 Geanti Marine Limited

3.16 Viper Innovations

